Back

Instagrammer recycles Samyang, Indomie & other food packaging into trendy clothes

Samyang but make it fashion.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 06, 2020, 01:02 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Instagrammer Putri Sambonda has been making good use of food packagings instead of throwing them away.

Sambonda has worked her magic on everything from McDonald's...

View this post on Instagram

McLoafers

A post shared by Putri (@putrisamboda) on

View this post on Instagram

Experimenting 🧶✂️

A post shared by Putri (@putrisamboda) on

to a packet of rice.

View this post on Instagram

Off White but make it Jasmine Rice (all hand sewn & I used cotton for lining) 🤪

A post shared by Putri (@putrisamboda) on

"Off White but make it Jasmine Rice (all hand sewn & I used cotton for lining) 🤪"

And even spicier items.

View this post on Instagram

If "The Plastics" ever ask me to wear pink on Wednesdays 👁👄👁

A post shared by Putri (@putrisamboda) on

Sambonda appears to have uploaded her recycled original fashion earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Putri (@putrisamboda) on

Her first post of this nature was captioned "quarantine diaries", and featured white rabbit wrappers on stilettos.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine diary: recycled my kitten heels, added White Rabbit candy wrappers. Highkey Midnight 00 inspired🐇

A post shared by Putri (@putrisamboda) on

Image from Sambonda's Instagram

Tokyo hotel lets guests stay for free if they do a social media shoutout afterwards

What a deal.

September 06, 2020, 12:21 PM

53-year-old man arrested for setting fire with 'intent to destroy a building' at Mandai Estate

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 06, 2020, 12:12 PM

Snow City S'pore launches coldest shooting arena for close quarter battles & target shooting

Like paintball but not as warm.

September 06, 2020, 11:53 AM

M1 & Starhub fined S$400,000 & S$210,000 respectively for internet disruptions: IMDA

IMDA says they take such matters seriously, especially at a time when many are working and studying from home.

September 06, 2020, 11:31 AM

North side is the best & wildest side in S’pore. Fight me.

Wow.

September 06, 2020, 10:56 AM

New bicycle rental outlet opens near Jurong Lake Gardens, S$8/hour rental

Scenic.

September 06, 2020, 10:43 AM

Seletar Mall & Waterway Point visited by Covid-19 cases, 3 new clusters emerge at dorms

There were 34 new cases, 3 of which were from the community.

September 05, 2020, 11:38 PM

Special 35th Anniversary Super Mario Bros edition Game & Watch console available on Nov. 13 for S$68

It's-a-me!

September 05, 2020, 10:27 PM

Helplines & migrant worker ambassadors help address mental health issues faced by isolated workers in dorms

September 05, 2020, 07:21 PM

MOH to expand Covid-19 testing to community groups that frequently interact with the public

MOH is also expanding its testing to more community groups.

September 05, 2020, 07:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.