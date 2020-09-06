Instagrammer recycles Samyang, Indomie & other food packaging into trendy clothes

Instagrammer Putri Sambonda has been making good use of food packagings instead of throwing them away.

Sambonda has worked her magic on everything from McDonald's...

View this post on Instagram McLoafers A post shared by Putri (@putrisamboda) on Jun 24, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT

to a packet of rice.

"Off White but make it Jasmine Rice (all hand sewn & I used cotton for lining) 🤪"

And even spicier items.

Sambonda appears to have uploaded her recycled original fashion earlier this year.

Her first post of this nature was captioned "quarantine diaries", and featured white rabbit wrappers on stilettos.

Image from Sambonda's Instagram