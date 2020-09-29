PSB Academy funds S$3 million to provide financial relief amidst Covid-19

Covid-19 has disrupted multiple facets of our lives.

For some Singaporeans, it has also affected their incomes as the economy becomes more precarious.

This makes it a lot harder for students who rely on jobs to finance their education fees, in hopes of attaining a diploma or degree in institutes of higher learning.

In response to this concern, private education institutes like PSB Academy have established various funds to help alleviate the burden on their students, and encourage them to follow through with their courses.

Future Together Initiative

PSB Academy has announced the Future Together Initiative to provide financial support to local students.

The institution has set aside S$3 million that is expected to benefit about 2,500 eligible students in selected certificate and diploma programmes, and even bachelor degree and postgraduate courses.

For students enrolling in selected certificate and diploma programmes, the institution will waive the course fees for the first term of the programme.

Students who are commencing their course between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 will be eligible for this waiver.

Certificate programmes that are eligible include courses in PSB Academy’s School of Life and Physical Sciences, and selected courses in the School of Engineering and Technology and School of Business and Management.

All diploma courses except postgraduate diploma courses are eligible for the waiver.

Students enrolling in selected bachelor degree courses are eligible for rebates of up to S$6,000 and a 14-day fee guarantee.

The courses that are eligible for the rebates and waiver are:

University Programme New student study grant Progressing student rebate Coventry University (All courses are eligible for the rebate, except the following which offer different rates) Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electro-Mechanical Engineering Up to S$6,000 Up to S$6,000 Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computing Science Up to S$2,000 Up to S$2,000 Bachelor of Science with Honours in Cyber Security Up to S$2,000 Up to S$2,000 Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering Up to S$1,000 5 per cent Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Mechanical Engineering Up to S$1,000 5 per cent All Other Undergraduate Programmes S$1,000 5 per cent Edinburgh Napier University All Undergraduate Programmes S$1,000 5 per cent Edith Cowan University Bachelor of Science (Cyber Security) Up to S$2,140 Up to S$2,140 La Trobe University All Undergraduate Programmes S$1,000 5 per cent The University of Newcastle, Australia (All courses are eligible for the rebate, except the following which offer different rates) Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (Honours) Up to S$4,800 Up to S$4,800 Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Honours) Up to S$4,800 Up to S$2,140 Bachelor of Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (Top-up) Up to S$1,600 Up to S$1,600 Bachelor of Information Technology Up to S$2,400 Up to S$2,400 Other Undergraduate Programmes S$1,000 5 per cent University of Wollongong Bachelor of Commerce S$2,000 Up to S$2,000 Bachelor of Business S$2,000 S$2,000

Students in selected postgraduate courses are eligible for a grant of up to 40 per cent on master’s degree course fees.

The following postgraduate courses are eligible for this grant:

University Part-time programme Course Fee After Grant (inc. GST) Grant Amount Intakes Coventry University Master of Business Administration in Global Business S$14,999.00 S$12,176.86 November 2020 Master of Business Administration in Global Financial Services S$14,999.00 S$12,176.86 Master of Science in Engineering Business Management S$14,999.00 S$6,829.00 Edith Cowan University Master of Cyber Security S$29,960.00 S$2,140.00 October 2020 Massey University Master of Analytics S$26,071.00 S$1,000 September 2020 University of Nottingham Master of Business Administration S$32,000.00 S$1,384.00 Master of Business Administration in Finance S$32,000.00 S$1,384.00

Prospective students can register for or find out more about the the Future Together Initiative here.

Top image via PSB Academy.