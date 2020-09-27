Thousands of unmasked protesters, who don't believe Covid-19 is deadly, clash with police in London

Thousands of protesters without masks on showed up in central London on Saturday, Sep. 26 to protest new lockdown measures and mark six months since the introduction of coronavirus restrictions.

The protesters flouted social distancing rules and chanted “Freedom” and called to “end the crazy rules”, as they questioned the official virus narrative.

Some held signs declaring, “No more lies, no more masks, no more lockdown.”

Clashes with police broke out as some injuries were witnessed.

A police officer was seen escorted with a bandaged head.

This occurred after water bottles were thrown at police by the demonstrators.

Ade Adelekan, a commander for the Metropolitan Police who was leading Saturday’s operation, said: “I know there is great frustration to these regulations, but they have been designed to keep everyone safe from what is a lethal virus.”

“By flagrantly gathering in large numbers and ignoring social distancing, you are putting your health and the health of your loved ones at risk.”

Covid-19 cases soar in Britain

A day earlier, Britain reported its highest daily number of new infections, with nearly 6,900 new cases and 34 new deaths.

The total death toll nearly reached 42,000.

Overall, Britain has been the hardest-hit country in Europe.

But its current seven-day average of new infections per capita is far lower than the averages in Spain and France.

Britain reimposing lockdown measures

In recent weeks, as numbers soar, the authorities are re-imposing lockdown measures.

More than 20 million people are set to be affected by new measures by Sunday night, Sep. 27.

Numerous parts of northern and central England, as well as Wales, will go under tighter restrictions.

Bars and restaurants must close at 10pm in England, with household visits and gatherings restricted.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban household visits to the city’s nine million inhabitants.

