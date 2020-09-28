S'pore woman poured boiling water on boyfriend's groin after suspecting he was cheating on her

On July 4, 2017, Zareena Begum P A M Basheer Ahamed, 50, invited her boyfriend over to her flat.

The couple had first gotten together in 2006, back when the man was still married. The two had a tumultuous relationship, with plenty of breakups, allegations of cheating, and the man trying to get back with his ex-wife.

On that night though, the two watched television, she served him food, and her boyfriend fell asleep on the sofa. Nothing too dramatic.

According to the prosecution, this was when Zareena decided to go through his phone.

Suspected of cheating

While issues of cheating had been lobbed at both parties throughout their 11-year relationship, the past few months had introduced a new equation.

Zareena had suspected her boyfriend of cheating since 2015 with another woman. On January 12, 2017, she spotted her boyfriend with the same woman she had suspicions of at HarbourFront Centre clearing immigration together.

This fuelled her jealousy and led to her checking out his text messages.

There were indeed text messages sent by the woman in question.

According to the prosecution, this was the final straw, the boyfriend had to be taught a lesson.

Hot water on victim's groin

Zareena went to the kitchen to boil hot water, and emptied a mugful of it onto the victim's groin area.

The man, who was sleeping soundly at the time, was awakened to feelings of "pain and heat", a pain he would eventually describe as the "worst pain" he had ever experienced. A 10/10 according to the man.

The man immediately stood up and jumped all over the place to clear the excess water.

He took off his pants and underwear, and was greeted by the sight of redness on both his thighs.

He went out of the flat, grabbed a towel hanging outside to cover himself. The man then confronted Zareena , asking "why you do this to me". Zareena allegedly replied "serve (him) right".

The man suffered second and third degree burns on over 12 per cent of his total body surface. He was hospitalised for 26 days, and given medical leave for 39 days. He could not work for about six months after the incident.

According to the prosecution, Zareena had loved the man so much, gave him so many chances, devoted so many years of her life to him, and treated him so well, yet he had still cheated on her.

She thus wanted to teach him a lesson for letting her down over and over again. She wanted to teach him a lesson that he would never forget.

Argued it was an accident

Zareena had argued in her defence that this was all an accident. In fact, one of her claims was that she had wanted to drink boiling water after the argument, and had accidentally spilled it onto him.

"I drink---I---I love boiling water. I drink boiling water, yes. Even when I go to restaurant, I will ask the water later, hot boiling water after the meal usually."

She said the boyfriend had pulled her left arm near her elbow while she was turning to head towards the living room with the boiling water. Which caused the water to spill onto the victim’s groin area.

According to CNA, Zareena was found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the victim by means of a heated substance.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt by means of a heated substance, Zareena could have been jailed for life, or jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

Image by Getty