Police issue 'stern warning' to man for online posts stoking racial tension

The Singapore Police Force has issued a stern warning to the Facebook user with the moniker "Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali" for social media posts that stoke racial animosity.

For the two social media posts made on Feb. 8, police said the man committed the offence of "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race".

And for the social media post made on July 5, police said he had committed the offence of "making a threatening communication likely to cause alarm".

Social media posts on WP member

In early July during the General Election campaign period, screenshots of a Facebook post made by a user with the same moniker had circulated around online.

The user had claimed in the post that he was "one of the first" to expose social media posts made by Workers' Party's Raeesa Khan, and called for her to "step down", or her father would be "next".

The police later said on July 7 that reports have been made over his social media posts.

Khan's team won the new Sengkang GRC in the election.

Stern warning issued to Khan

Earlier in the same day, the police had issued a stern warning to Khan for the offence of "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race".

Reports were made against two social media posts made by Khan on Feb. 2, 2018, and May 17, 2020.

In the February 2018 post, Khan had allegedly commented that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly and harassed mosque leaders, but let corrupt church leaders walk free.

She then questioned who had been paid for this to happen.

In the May 2020 post, she had allegedly commented that Singapore law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared to other groups, rich Chinese and white people were treated differently under the law.

No further action from police on Xiaxue

In a separate statement released shortly after, the police said they will not be taking any further action on reports lodged against online posts made by social media influencer Wendy Cheng, who uses the moniker "Xiaxue".

The police reports were believed to be made in response to Cheng's comments on Khan in early July this year.

Police reports were also filed against Xiaxue in July 2020 over a 2010 tweet that allegedly contained racist remarks against migrant workers in Singapore.

The reports were lodged after police reports were made against Khan for her social media posts.

