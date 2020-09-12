Back

Police investigate 261 suspects for allegedly scamming victims of over S$3 million

Be alert.

Sulaiman Daud | September 12, 2020, 02:19 PM

The Singapore Police Force are investigating 261 individuals for their suspected involvement in scams where victims have lost over S$3 million.

According to a police media statement on Sep. 12, 163 men and 98 women are currently assisting with investigations after a two-week enforcement operation conducted between Aug. 29 and Sep. 11.

These suspects have allegedly conducted 544 scams in total, involving Internet love, e-commerce and loan scams.

The offence of cheating under section 420 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to S$500,000.

Don't become an accomplice

The police advise the public to reject requests by others to use your bank accounts and phone lines, as you may be charged as an accomplice if they are used for illegal transactions.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Top image from SPF Facebook page.

