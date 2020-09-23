Back

PM Lee: New mayors speak up for low-wage workers & the vulnerable in society

Two new mayors were appointed today (Sep. 23).

Syahindah Ishak | September 23, 2020, 05:23 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Two Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People's Action Party (PAP) have been appointed as mayors.

Two new mayors

Alex Yam of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC has been appointed mayor of North West District, while Mohd Fahmi Aliman of Marine Parade of GRC is the mayor of the South East District.

In his speech during the mayors’ swearing-in ceremony on Sep. 23, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated the two PAP MPs on their new appointments.

Lee said that Yam has a passionate concern for those who are down and out.

Even before he became an MP, Yam had served in the grassroots for many years, and was also a District Councillor of North West Community Development Council (CDC).

This, therefore, is like a homecoming for him, added PM Lee.

Fahmi, on the other hand, is a new MP but has been in public service all his life, Lee explained.

He was a Colonel in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) before joining MUIS in 2019.

Lee said that Fahmi has a gentle soul with a big heart, the kind of qualities mayors need when overseeing the CDCs.

Thanked the predecessors

In his speech, Lee also thanked Teo Ho Pin (previously mayor of North West District) and Maliki Osman (previously mayor of South East District) for their leadership and contributions over the years.

Teo is the longest serving mayor in Singapore's history with 19 years.

Previously an MP for Bukit Panjang SMC, he did not stand in the 2020 General Election.

He was one of the five mayors appointed when the CDCs were reorganised from nine to today's five districts.

Maliki has also served as mayor for a long time -- nine years.

But now that he has been promoted to Minister, he has had to give up his mayor appointment, said PM Lee. Maliki retained his seat in East Coast GRC in GE2020.

Lee also congratulated Low Yen Ling (Mayor of South West District), Denise Phua (Mayor of Central Singapore District), and Desmond Choo (Mayor of North East District) for their reappointments.

Bridging residents and the government

Towards the end of his speech, PM Lee said that CDCs act as a bridge between Singapore residents and the government.

To fulfil their duties well, Lee added that CDCs must be led by strong leaders who are familiar with the local community and can mobilise and motivate their councillors, volunteers and partners.

PM Lee added that he is confident the mayors would be able to build on the work of their predecessors and their own work in previous terms.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page.

Young girl in S'pore plays board game together with migrant workers while waiting for rain to stop

Aww.

September 23, 2020, 04:56 PM

Google S'pore to use excess energy from solar panels on 500 HDB flats to power its operations

Google's first renewable energy deal in Southeast Asia.

September 23, 2020, 04:40 PM

Mahathir will 'wait & see' if Anwar's claim of majority is true, says 'not first time' such claim made

In September 2008, Anwar had made a similar claim.

September 23, 2020, 04:34 PM

Alien Huang reportedly gave all his earnings to dad, only had S$2,300 a month for himself

Huang and his father had a close relationship.

September 23, 2020, 04:30 PM

Parti Liyani looking to take disciplinary action against AGC prosecutors for misconduct

A long process.

September 23, 2020, 04:16 PM

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 23, 1 case in community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 23, 2020, 03:20 PM

Travellers entering S'pore from India need certified labs Covid-19 test results

If not, they will be denied entry.

September 23, 2020, 03:14 PM

MHA: No discrimination in executing S'poreans over foreigners

MHA also clarifies why Syed Suhail's letter ended up in AGC.

September 23, 2020, 02:32 PM

Airlines want Covid-19 testing & no quarantine, because they are dying

Lost revenues due to Covid-19 in the aviation industry is expected to exceed S$546 billion.

September 23, 2020, 01:47 PM

Thai Airways allowing people to pay S$126 to be flight attendant for a day

The plane is a mockup cabin.

September 23, 2020, 12:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.