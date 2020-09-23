PM Lee: New mayors speak up for low-wage workers & the vulnerable in society

Two Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People's Action Party (PAP) have been appointed as mayors.

Two new mayors

Alex Yam of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC has been appointed mayor of North West District, while Mohd Fahmi Aliman of Marine Parade of GRC is the mayor of the South East District.

In his speech during the mayors’ swearing-in ceremony on Sep. 23, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated the two PAP MPs on their new appointments.

Lee said that Yam has a passionate concern for those who are down and out.

Even before he became an MP, Yam had served in the grassroots for many years, and was also a District Councillor of North West Community Development Council (CDC).

This, therefore, is like a homecoming for him, added PM Lee.

Fahmi, on the other hand, is a new MP but has been in public service all his life, Lee explained.

He was a Colonel in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) before joining MUIS in 2019.

Lee said that Fahmi has a gentle soul with a big heart, the kind of qualities mayors need when overseeing the CDCs.

Thanked the predecessors

In his speech, Lee also thanked Teo Ho Pin (previously mayor of North West District) and Maliki Osman (previously mayor of South East District) for their leadership and contributions over the years.

Teo is the longest serving mayor in Singapore's history with 19 years.

Previously an MP for Bukit Panjang SMC, he did not stand in the 2020 General Election.

He was one of the five mayors appointed when the CDCs were reorganised from nine to today's five districts.

Maliki has also served as mayor for a long time -- nine years.

But now that he has been promoted to Minister, he has had to give up his mayor appointment, said PM Lee. Maliki retained his seat in East Coast GRC in GE2020.

Lee also congratulated Low Yen Ling (Mayor of South West District), Denise Phua (Mayor of Central Singapore District), and Desmond Choo (Mayor of North East District) for their reappointments.

Bridging residents and the government

Towards the end of his speech, PM Lee said that CDCs act as a bridge between Singapore residents and the government.

To fulfil their duties well, Lee added that CDCs must be led by strong leaders who are familiar with the local community and can mobilise and motivate their councillors, volunteers and partners.

PM Lee added that he is confident the mayors would be able to build on the work of their predecessors and their own work in previous terms.

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page.