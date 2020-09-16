Back

Man calls police after Pasir Panjang hawker upsized his zi char dishes costing him S$21 more

He added that the stall owner had a bad attitude.

Julia Yeo | Fasiha Nazren | September 16, 2020, 06:13 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sep. 13, a man in Singapore shared his unpleasant dining experience at a hawker stall in Pasir Panjang Food Centre.

The man had brought his family to the food centre to have dinner ordered from a zi char stall.

Received medium instead of small

According to his Facebook post, he ordered four bowls of rice and small servings of stingray, clams, beansprouts and hotplate tofu.

In a report by Lianhe Wanbao, the man felt something was amiss when he had to pay S$69 for the entire meal.

However, he only realised that the hawker had upsized his orders and charged him more when the first dish arrived.

The clams came in a much larger plate than the small-sized option he had initially ordered.

The man approached the stall owner to ask why she had given him a medium-sized portion when he ordered for a small one.

She apparently replied: "You ordered four bowls of rice, I'm worried that you don't have enough to eat so I gave you a medium-sized portion."

Called the police for bad attitude

Subsequently, he received a refund of S$21 that was originally charged for the medium-sized dishes.

However, he called the police anyway as the stall owner apparently displayed a bad attitude.

He told Lianhe Wanbao that she had slammed the refunded money on the table.

In his Facebook post, he also added screenshots of bad reviews that the stall has received online.

Stall owner's side of the story

The stall owner also shared her side of the story via a Facebook post, according to the Chinese daily.

She wrote that she repeated the customer's order to confirm what he ordered.

But after the first dish was served, he suddenly came to confront her, accusing her of scamming him and threatening to call the police, unless the person in charge apologised to him.

She also sent a message to him via Facebook after his post went online.

According to her recounting of events, the customer immediately came to complain after the first dish was served, so she changed the next three dishes to small ones.

She explained that she was very busy at the time, so she agreed to change the dishes to small ones, hoping that the customer would return to his table first.

However, she said that he was adamant about her apologising to him.

As she refused to apologise, he proceeded to call the police.

"When the police came over to investigate, they also concluded that it was a misunderstanding. When the other three dishes were served, they finished it all too," she wrote.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Google Maps.

Australian pasta company San Remo does nasi lemak spaghetti to offend M'sians & Italians at same time

Hello polis?

September 16, 2020, 06:02 PM

Free-roaming rabbit garden in M'sia is 1,500m above sea level with sub-20°C weather all year

It is located more than 1,500m above sea level in the foothills of Mount Kinabalu.

September 16, 2020, 04:18 PM

M'sia not rushing to reopen borders as it must not let its guard down: PM Muhyiddin

He urged Malaysians to remain vigilant.

September 16, 2020, 04:02 PM

Police investigating activist, 23, who flipped off police camera at Hong Lim Park

She posted the photograph on Facebook in November 2019.

September 16, 2020, 03:49 PM

Indonesian village makes people dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks

Makes sense.

September 16, 2020, 03:46 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui suspected to have collapsed after heart attack: preliminary investigations

Preliminary investigations showed no signs of struggles or forced entry.

September 16, 2020, 03:35 PM

27 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 16, 2 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,515.

September 16, 2020, 03:22 PM

SPCA & AVS investigating man who filmed himself putting kitten inside freezer & washing machine

Animals are innocent.

September 16, 2020, 03:02 PM

Alibaba in talks to invest over S$4 billion in Grab: Bloomberg

The funding is about a fifth of Grab's last known valuation.

September 16, 2020, 02:43 PM

S'poreans with Apple Watch can earn up to S$380 by completing activities in new HPB & Apple programme

Users will have to complete various health-related tasks through the LumiHealth app.

September 16, 2020, 02:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.