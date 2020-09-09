Back

Wildfires in US state of Oregon turn the sky an ominous shade of red

Usually Pyramid Head's lurking in the distance.

Sulaiman Daud | September 09, 2020, 06:11 PM

Wildfires raging in the north-western U.S. state of Oregon have painted the sky an eerie shade of red usually only found in horror movies.

A Twitter user shared a photo taken by RavenRosie, a user on Reddit of the "apocalyptic" sky in Salem, Oregon, where it quickly went viral.

Others shared photos of the frightening scene:

The vermillion hues of the sky were visible even from the inside of one's home.

Wildfires in the Santiam Canyon East of Salem have forced evacuations, while fires in other parts of the state have burned through two towns.

Governor Kate Brown has declared an emergency, reported The Oregonian, with at least 200,000 acres burned.

"This is proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state," she said.

Top image from RavenRosie via Reddit and City Slicker Online' Twitter.

