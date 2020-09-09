Wildfires in US state of Oregon turn the sky an ominous shade of red

Wildfires raging in the north-western U.S. state of Oregon have painted the sky an eerie shade of red usually only found in horror movies.

A Twitter user shared a photo taken by RavenRosie, a user on Reddit of the "apocalyptic" sky in Salem, Oregon, where it quickly went viral.

Meanwhile in Oregon..



The wildfires making it look straight apocalyptic 😱



📷 Reddit: RavenRosie#OregonFires #oregon pic.twitter.com/jsxVlokbsw — Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) September 8, 2020

Others shared photos of the frightening scene:

I got one like this too pic.twitter.com/5s2CiXBkLO — City Slicker Outdoors (@csochannel) September 9, 2020

The vermillion hues of the sky were visible even from the inside of one's home.

I took this at 10:43 this morning.. pic.twitter.com/reP4ZCwMhr — Tyrel Blake (@tjbovr) September 9, 2020

Wildfires in the Santiam Canyon East of Salem have forced evacuations, while fires in other parts of the state have burned through two towns.

This video just breaks my heart. Marion County Sheriff's Deputies shared this with us of the scene in Mill City. pic.twitter.com/f4aZVr7CQL — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 8, 2020

Another heart-sinking video. This is from Dillon Zwicker. He took the video while driving through Mehama. He’s driving by Gene’s Meat Market, which has burned to the ground. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/sXDlTMJMnt — Genevieve Reaume (@GenevieveReaume) September 9, 2020

Governor Kate Brown has declared an emergency, reported The Oregonian, with at least 200,000 acres burned.

"This is proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state," she said.

Top image from RavenRosie via Reddit and City Slicker Online' Twitter.

