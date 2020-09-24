8 One Raffles Place 1-for-1 F&B deals from Sep. 29 to Oct. 30: Bubble tea, shabu shabu, dessert & more

From Sep. 29 till Oct. 30, One Raffles Place is offering a series of one-for-one dining deals.

Here's a quick look at some of the deals:

1. Kipos

Kipos is offering one-for-one breakfast set (usual price S$11), which includes toast and coffee.

The deal is only valid from 8am to 11:30am.

You can opt for:

Banana Peanut Butter toast

Avocado toast

Spicy Egg Mayo toast

Location: #01-02/15

2. LiHO TEA

LiHO TEA is offering one-for-one Da Hong Pao Milk Tea (large size), made from a type of oolong tea grown in the Wuyi mountains in China.

Location: #B1-10

3. City Hot Pot Shabu Shabu

At City Hot Pot Shabu Shabu, you can order a Wagyu Ribeye Set and get another pork or chicken set free.

Location: #04-26/28

4. Gong Cha

Gong Cha is offering one-for-one Caramel Milk Tea (medium size).

Location: #B1-39

5. Le Tian Tian

Le Tian Tian is offering one-for-one traditional hot dessert.

The deal is applicable for:

Black Glutinous Rice

Barley Beancurd and Gingko Nut

Longan and White Fungus

Location: #02-22

6. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is offering one-for-one Jersey Milk Ice Cream.

Location: #01-09/10

7. HoneyWorld

HoneyWorld is offering one-for-one Raw Manuka UMF 12+ 1kg (U.P. S$215), which can be used to sweeten drinks.

Location: #B1-33

Souperstar

Souperstar is offering one-for-one traditional popiah (usual price S$3.30), which you can have as a side along with their range of soups.

Location: #B1-11

Shopping & Dining rewards

Those who spend S$20 in a single receipt at One Raffles Place can redeem a S$5 shopping voucher.

While those who spend minimum spend of S$10 in a single receipt can enjoy free parking.

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via One Raffles Place