8 One Raffles Place 1-for-1 F&B deals from Sep. 29 to Oct. 30: Bubble tea, shabu shabu, dessert & more

From Sep. 29 till Oct. 30, One Raffles Place is offering a series of one-for-one dining deals.
Here's a quick look at some of the deals:
1. Kipos
Kipos is offering one-for-one breakfast set (usual price S$11), which includes toast and coffee.
The deal is only valid from 8am to 11:30am.
You can opt for:
- Banana Peanut Butter toast
- Avocado toast
- Spicy Egg Mayo toast
Location: #01-02/15
2. LiHO TEA
LiHO TEA is offering one-for-one Da Hong Pao Milk Tea (large size), made from a type of oolong tea grown in the Wuyi mountains in China.
Location: #B1-10
3. City Hot Pot Shabu Shabu
At City Hot Pot Shabu Shabu, you can order a Wagyu Ribeye Set and get another pork or chicken set free.
Location: #04-26/28
4. Gong Cha
Gong Cha is offering one-for-one Caramel Milk Tea (medium size).
Location: #B1-39
5. Le Tian Tian
Le Tian Tian is offering one-for-one traditional hot dessert.
The deal is applicable for:
- Black Glutinous Rice
- Barley Beancurd and Gingko Nut
- Longan and White Fungus
Location: #02-22
6. Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer is offering one-for-one Jersey Milk Ice Cream.
Location: #01-09/10
7. HoneyWorld
HoneyWorld is offering one-for-one Raw Manuka UMF 12+ 1kg (U.P. S$215), which can be used to sweeten drinks.
Location: #B1-33
Souperstar
Souperstar is offering one-for-one traditional popiah (usual price S$3.30), which you can have as a side along with their range of soups.
Location: #B1-11
Shopping & Dining rewards
Those who spend S$20 in a single receipt at One Raffles Place can redeem a S$5 shopping voucher.
While those who spend minimum spend of S$10 in a single receipt can enjoy free parking.
Related article:
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photo via One Raffles Place
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.