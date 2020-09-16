Official Naruto T-shirts, hoodies & more available at Plaza Singapura from Sep. 19, 2020

Bangkok retailer Carnival and Naruto Shippuden are collaborating for a wearable collection consisting of T-shirts, hoodies, caps, bags, and more.
The items will be available in Singapore, both online and in a physical store.
Here's a look at them:
Prices and launch details
Prices, however, are slightly steep:
- Phone case: Price: S$39.90
- Cap: S$59.90
- Bag: S$59.90 - S$69.90
- T-shirt: S$69.90
- Long-sleeved shirt: S$74.90 -S$89.90
- Shirt: S$109.90
- Hoodie: S$109.90
The collection will be launching on Sep. 19, from 11am.
You can get the designs at Lucky Shop on eCapitaMall (online), or visit NomadX at Plaza Singapura (#01-67).
Ahead of the actual launch, eCapitaMall has released four limited designs for pre-order from now till Sep. 17, with limited quantities for each design.
You can collect these pre-orders on Sep. 18, at NomadX.
