Back

Official Naruto T-shirts, hoodies & more available at Plaza Singapura from Sep. 19, 2020

Show your weeb side loud and proud.

Mandy How | September 16, 2020, 07:07 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Bangkok retailer Carnival and Naruto Shippuden are collaborating for a wearable collection consisting of T-shirts, hoodies, caps, bags, and more.

The items will be available in Singapore, both online and in a physical store.

Here's a look at them:

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Photo via Carnival/Naruto Shippuden

Prices and launch details

Prices, however, are slightly steep:

  • Phone case: Price: S$39.90

  • Cap: S$59.90

  • Bag: S$59.90 - S$69.90

  • T-shirt: S$69.90

  • Long-sleeved shirt: S$74.90 -S$89.90

  • Shirt: S$109.90

  • Hoodie: S$109.90

The collection will be launching on Sep. 19, from 11am.

You can get the designs at Lucky Shop on eCapitaMall (online), or visit NomadX at Plaza Singapura (#01-67).

Ahead of the actual launch, eCapitaMall has released four limited designs for pre-order from now till Sep. 17, with limited quantities for each design.

You can collect these pre-orders on Sep. 18, at NomadX.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

S'porean & Taiwanese stars pay tribute to Xiao Gui, 36

RIP.

September 16, 2020, 06:58 PM

SMRT bus driver shelters boarding commuters with umbrella at every bus stop during downpour

Truly a good samaritan.

September 16, 2020, 06:26 PM

SBS Transit driver punched repeatedly by passenger who boarded without mask

The passenger also hurled vulgarities at the driver.

September 16, 2020, 06:22 PM

Man calls police after Pasir Panjang hawker upsized his zi char dishes costing him S$21 more

He added that the stall owner had a bad attitude.

September 16, 2020, 06:13 PM

Australian pasta company San Remo does nasi lemak spaghetti to offend M'sians & Italians at same time

Hello polis?

September 16, 2020, 06:02 PM

Free-roaming rabbit garden in M'sia is 1,500m above sea level with sub-20°C weather all year

It is located more than 1,500m above sea level in the foothills of Mount Kinabalu.

September 16, 2020, 04:18 PM

M'sia not rushing to reopen borders as it must not let its guard down: PM Muhyiddin

He urged Malaysians to remain vigilant.

September 16, 2020, 04:02 PM

Police investigating activist, 23, who flipped off police camera at Hong Lim Park

She posted the photograph on Facebook in November 2019.

September 16, 2020, 03:49 PM

Indonesian village makes people dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks

Makes sense.

September 16, 2020, 03:46 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui's possibly suffered sudden death at home: preliminary investigations

Preliminary investigations showed no signs of struggles or forced entry.

September 16, 2020, 03:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.