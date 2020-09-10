'Bean sprout' turned out to be maggot in laksa delivered to S'pore man

A customer of Tian Tian Chi Mian (天天吃面) has taken to Facebook to share his extra savoury experience with them.

Brendan Ho had ordered food delivery from the Potong Pasir noodle store on Sep. 8, 2020.

While putting his laksa together, Ho thought that he saw a bean sprout in the item.

That struck him as strange, as he had specifically requested for no bean sprouts for his noodles.

Ho's girlfriend, however, spotted the same thing and asked why there were bean sprouts in the dish.

The duo then brought out a torchlight to check out the bean sprout, which turned out to be a case of maggots.

Ho was understandably repulsed by the discovery.

"Do they even check the food before the cook and before they pack it? Where the f*ck is your hygiene, so unhygienic. Never ordering from there ever again 🙄🤬🤮"

Replying to a comment, Ho said that he had eaten one of the maggots by accident.

Eatery apologises

Tian Tian Chi Mian has responded on the post itself, apologising for Ho's experience and the lack of hygiene on their end.

The eatery apologised and assured the customer that they will "double up" on their hygiene standards.

They also offered Ho a refund and a token of compensation.

The apology was posted on the night of Sep. 9. Ho has not replied to the comment at time of writing.

Tian Tian Chi Mian has 19 outlets across Singapore.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Brandon Ho