Charge Switch console at least once every six months to prevent spoilt battery: Nintendo Japan

A Nintendo Switch was one of the most coveted consoles in this year, particularly because of the pandemic and the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In Singapore, this has even lead to a spike in Nintendo Switch related e-commerce scams in April.

Now the fever has somewhat cooled off a bit, Nintendo Japan has tweeted a reminder to some casual players who might not have touched their consoles as lockdowns are lifted.

Roughly, Nintendo Japan's tweet translates to this:

"You may be unable to charge the console after it’s not charged or used for an extended period of time.

Please charge your device at least once every six months."

While this is pretty common advice across all sorts of devices that hold some sort of rechargeable battery, it's easy to forget since some users may not be reaching for their console as frequently as they used to.

If you find that you have, unfortunately, caused your battery to die due to your post-circuit breaker negligence, you will have to get the batteries switched out for fresh ones.

Top image via Nintendo Japan's Twitter