40 new MRT trains for North-South & East-West Lines to have more space for strollers & wheelchairs

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be buying another 40 new trains to replace existing trains for the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL).

According to a media release, the trains were purchased from Bombardier Transportation, and will arrive in batches from 2024.

They will replace the second and third generation trains that are currently in service on the NSEWLs.

LTA previously purchased trains from Bombardier

LTA added that they had previously purchased 66 new trains from Bombardier to replace the first generation trains which were in service on the NSEWL since 1987.

The 40 new trains use the same design, which will allow engineers to gain more technical know-how in one type of train.

Features

The new trains will offer features such as:

Integrated suite of condition-monitoring features for timely fault detection

This allows for more efficient use of maintenance resources to address potential faults before they affect commuter service.

These are central to efforts by LTA and rail operators in delivering reliable train services, while managing costs.

Commuter-friendly features will also be installed on the new trains such as:

More open spaces for strollers and wheelchair users

Train-borne gap fillers for safer boarding and alighting

Refreshed LCD screens displaying train travel information

Artist impressions of new trains

Here are some artist impressions of what the new trains will look like:

Long-term service support contract

Besides the purchase of new trains, SMRT Trains, which operates NSEWL will also sign a long-term service support contract with Bombardier to cover all 106 new trains.

For the first ten years, Bombardier will offer technical and spares support for train repairs and system upgrades or replacements.

