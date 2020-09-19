Back

S'porean socio-political site New Naratif condemns police report filed for elections breach, says it's PAP taking 'revenge'

The website alleged that the attacks were 'politically motivated.'

Andrew Koay | September 19, 2020, 08:34 PM

New Naratif has hit back at a recent police report lodged against it, labelling the act a "politically motivated attack on freedom of expression."

The socio-political site is being investigated over an allegation that it had breached the Parliamentary Elections Act (PEA) by publishing unauthorised paid advertisements during the recent general election.

On Sep. 19, the website published a statement along with a series of tweets responding to the allegations.

 

Singaporean laws written "broadly"

Their tweets alleged that the Prime Minister's Office was "taking revenge against leading critics and independent media" after a general election that saw the ruling party lose another GRC in Sengkang.

The statement published to the website criticised Singaporean laws as being written "broadly".

According to New Naratif, this allowed the government to "effectively make a huge swath of legitimate political activity illegal without a permit, with the discretion to take action in the hands of senior officials and/or politicians."

"The PEA states that '…such material shall be election advertising even though it can reasonably be regarded as intended to achieve any other purpose as well and even though it does not expressly mention the name of any political party or candidate, …'"

"Its use against New Naratif is a demonstration of the broad and arbitrary nature of the law," wrote the website.

The socio-political website has experienced previous run-ins with the government.

These incidents were noted in their statement, including a Correction Direction issued under the Protection From Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) earlier this year in May concerning a YouTube video featuring historian and New Naratif managing director PJ Thum.

In April 2018, New Naratif was also denied registration in Singapore on the grounds that it was a vehicle for foreigners to pursue political activity in Singapore.

The website refuted this in another statement.

Mothership has reached out to the ELD and SPF for comment.

Top image from New Naratif's website and YouTube Channel

