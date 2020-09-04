US professor says '那个' (nèi gè), sounds like n-word, gets placed on leave

A professor at the University of Southern California (USC) has been placed on leave by the university after he pronounced a Chinese phrase that sounded like a racial slur commonly used against African Americans.

"nèi gè" sounds like racial slur

According to a National Review article republished on Yahoo News, Greg Patton, a professor at the university’s Marshall School of Business, was speaking about filler words during an online lecture in his communications class. He said:

"If you have a lot of 'ums and errs', this is culturally specific, so based on your native language. Like in China, the common word is 'that, that, that'. So in China it might be 'nèi gè, nèi gè, nèi gè'."

那一个 (Chinese for "that") when shortened to 那个 and pronounced "nèi gè" sounds like the racial n-word slur.

The professor's pronunciation reportedly offended a group of black MBA students according to National Review, who claimed that his pronunciation affected their mental health and their ability to focus on their studies.

They claimed that he displayed "negligence and disregard" in pronouncing the phrase. The group also said that Patton stopped the Zoom recording before uttering the words.

The group said:

"The word is most commonly used with a pause in between both syllables. In addition, we have lived abroad in China and have taken Chinese language courses at several colleges and this phrase, clearly and precisely before instruction is always identified as a phonetic homonym and a racial derogatory term, and should be carefully used, especially in the context of speaking Chinese within the social context of the United States."

The students added that they would "rather not take his course than to endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on with an instructor that disregards cultural diversity and sensitivities and by extension creates an unwelcome environment for us Black students".

University offers supportive measures, professor apologises

USC said in a statement that it acknowledges the "historical, cultural and harmful impact of racist language". The university added that it is now offering "supportive measures" to students, faculty and staff member who request assistance.

In its statement, the university said that the professor "agreed to take a short term pause while we are reviewing to better understand the situation and to take any appropriate next steps". Meanwhile, another instructor has taken over the class.

Patton also apologised, reported National Review, adding that his pronunciation of the words comes from his time spent in Shanghai.

"Given the difference in sounds, accent, context and language, I did not connect this in the moment to any English words and certainly not any racial slur," said Patton.

He also accepted the blame for not realising "all the many different additional ways that a particular example may be heard across audiences members based on their own lived experiences".

