Australian pasta company San Remo does nasi lemak spaghetti to offend M'sians & Italians at same time

In an Internet space cluttered with random content, the best marketing ploy is to casually cause offense and take offence because, these days, brands would rather people talk about them than go unnoticed.

National day pasta

Clearly, the San Remo Macaroni Company, which is an Australian entity and not Italian, hit upon the perfect recipe for selling pasta: Asking Malaysians to try making nasi lemak spaghetti.

Food, as everyone knows, stirs not only the pot, but emotions too.

So, what better time than now for San Remo Malaysia to come up with the nasi lemak spaghetti concoction in line with Merdeka month to celebrate the month of independence and stir the spirits of Malaysians.

Spaghetti with sambal

In its Facebook post on Sep. 10, San Remo Malaysia wrote:

Celebrate Malaysia Day with San Remo Spaghetti Lemak Bungkus – a pasta dish infused with the iconic Nasi Lemak flavours and accompanied by the fiery Egg Sambal with crunchy anchovies and peanuts. Selamat Hari Malaysia!

Recipe provided

The post also helpfully shared the recipe for cooking nasi lemak spaghetti.

The spaghetti has to be cooked with water and coconut milk, pandan leaves and salt, until al dente, and set aside.

This is the same method used to cook the coconut-flavoured rice for the nasi lemak dish.

The spaghetti is served dry, with a stir-fried chilli sauce as a base to be mixed in.

The eggs, ikan bilis, chilli and other miscellaneous bits are the icing on the cake and up to the cook's discretion.

Not a new concoction

However, nasi lemak pasta is not new.

In 2017, San Remo Malaysia already did a video on how to cook it.

In other words, this means San Remo Malaysia is really just "frying cold rice" ( chao leng fan ).

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

All photos via San Remo