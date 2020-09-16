Back

Australian pasta company San Remo does nasi lemak spaghetti to offend M'sians & Italians at same time

Hello polis?

Belmont Lay | September 16, 2020, 06:02 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

In an Internet space cluttered with random content, the best marketing ploy is to casually cause offense and take offence because, these days, brands would rather people talk about them than go unnoticed.

National day pasta

Clearly, the San Remo Macaroni Company, which is an Australian entity and not Italian, hit upon the perfect recipe for selling pasta: Asking Malaysians to try making nasi lemak spaghetti.

Food, as everyone knows, stirs not only the pot, but emotions too.

So, what better time than now for San Remo Malaysia to come up with the nasi lemak spaghetti concoction in line with Merdeka month to celebrate the month of independence and stir the spirits of Malaysians.

Spaghetti with sambal

In its Facebook post on Sep. 10, San Remo Malaysia wrote:

Celebrate Malaysia Day with San Remo Spaghetti Lemak Bungkus – a pasta dish infused with the iconic Nasi Lemak flavours and accompanied by the fiery Egg Sambal with crunchy anchovies and peanuts.

Selamat Hari Malaysia!

Recipe provided

The post also helpfully shared the recipe for cooking nasi lemak spaghetti.

The spaghetti has to be cooked with water and coconut milk, pandan leaves and salt, until al dente, and set aside.

This is the same method used to cook the coconut-flavoured rice for the nasi lemak dish.

The spaghetti is served dry, with a stir-fried chilli sauce as a base to be mixed in.

The eggs, ikan bilis, chilli and other miscellaneous bits are the icing on the cake and up to the cook's discretion.

Not a new concoction

However, nasi lemak pasta is not new.

In 2017, San Remo Malaysia already did a video on how to cook it.

In other words, this means San Remo Malaysia is really just "frying cold rice" (chao leng fan).

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

All photos via San Remo

SMRT bus driver shelters boarding commuters with umbrella at every bus stop during downpour

Truly a good samaritan.

September 16, 2020, 06:26 PM

SBS Transit driver punched repeatedly by passenger who boarded without mask

The passenger also hurled vulgarities at the driver.

September 16, 2020, 06:22 PM

Man calls police after Pasir Panjang hawker upsized his zi char dishes costing him S$21 more

He added that the stall owner had a bad attitude.

September 16, 2020, 06:13 PM

Free-roaming rabbit garden in M'sia is 1,500m above sea level with sub-20°C weather all year

It is located more than 1,500m above sea level in the foothills of Mount Kinabalu.

September 16, 2020, 04:18 PM

M'sia not rushing to reopen borders as it must not let its guard down: PM Muhyiddin

He urged Malaysians to remain vigilant.

September 16, 2020, 04:02 PM

Police investigating activist, 23, who flipped off police camera at Hong Lim Park

She posted the photograph on Facebook in November 2019.

September 16, 2020, 03:49 PM

Indonesian village makes people dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks

Makes sense.

September 16, 2020, 03:46 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui's possibly suffered sudden death at home: preliminary investigations

Preliminary investigations showed no signs of struggles or forced entry.

September 16, 2020, 03:35 PM

27 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 16, 2 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,515.

September 16, 2020, 03:22 PM

SPCA & AVS investigating man who filmed himself putting kitten inside freezer & washing machine

Animals are innocent.

September 16, 2020, 03:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.