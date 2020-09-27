Nando's M'sia just greeted everyone Happy Chinese New Year of the Rat on Sep. 27, 2020

In what could be excellent marketing skills or a major screw up, Nando's in Malaysia has just greeted everyone Happy Chinese New Year of the Rat on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2020.

The post can be seen on Nando's Malaysia's Facebook post here.

Not that the faux pas or brilliant social media skills can be faulted.

Within three hours, the post received more than 3,900 reactions and 2,000 shares.

It also prompted the cinema chain in Malaysia to respond by plugging the new Jackie Chan movie:

The comments section is a hoot as one person pointed out that Nando's had posted greetings for Hari Raya as well:

Others simply engaged with comments to boost the social media game Nando's is playing:

Nando's cheeky

After three hours, Nando's in Malaysia has not responded.

In Singapore, Nando's has been known to be cheeky with their social media postings:

Top photo via Nando's Malaysia