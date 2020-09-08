47 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 8, no new cases in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed that there are 47 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Monday, Sep. 8, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,091.

Based on preliminary investigations, there are no new cases in the community.

There is one imported case, who has been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Number of cases in September

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Top image via Shawn Ang on Unsplash