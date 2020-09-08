The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 47 Covid-19 new cases on Sep. 8, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,091.

There were no new cases in the community.

One imported case

There is one imported cases, who has been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Locations where infectious Covid-19 patients have visited

Here are some new locations added to the list of public places on Sep. 8, where Covid-19 patients have visited when they were still infectious.

August 25, 1235h to 1330h: Nanyang Technological University School of Biological Sciences (60 Nanyang Drive)

• Quad Cafe

August 26, 1425h to 1530h: Nanyang Technological University North Spine Plaza (50 Nanyang Avenue)

• Paik’s Bibim

August 27, 1350h to 1430h: Vision Exchange (2 Venture Drive)

• Anjana Kitchen

August 27, 1805h to 1900h: The Pinnacle @ Duxton (1 Cantonment Road)

• Essen at The Pinnacle

August 28, 28 Aug, 1300h to 1400h: Nanyang Technological University North Spine Plaza (76 Nanyang Drive)

• North Spine Food Court

August 29, 0910h to 0940h: Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre (347 Jurong East Avenue 1)

August 31, 1405h to 1440h: JEM (50 Jurong Gateway Road)

• Apgujeong Hair Studio

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. However, as a precautionary measure, people who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Here is the full list of locations between Aug. 25 and Sep. 1:

There is one new cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link).

53 more patients discharged

53 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,461 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

555 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Top image via Google Maps & NTU