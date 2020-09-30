Back

23 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 30, 3 cases in the community

Latest update.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 30, 2020, 03:58 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 30).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,765.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are 3 cases — all work pass holders — in the community.

There are also four imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Top image via Tan Tock Seng Hospital/FB

