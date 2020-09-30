23 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 30, 3 cases in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 30).
This brings the total number of cases to 57,765.
Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are 3 cases — all work pass holders — in the community.
There are also four imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:
Sep. 21: 31
Sep. 22: 21
Sep. 23: 12
Sep. 24: 15
Sep. 25: 11
Sep. 26: 20
Sep. 27: 15
Sep. 28: 15
Sep. 29: 27
Sep. 30: 23
