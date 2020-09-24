Back

Milo launches limited edition Milo van collectibles to celebrate 70 years in S'pore

Memories.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 24, 2020, 06:18 PM

Milo has nourished generations of Singaporeans over the years.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary here, the company has launched four designs of Milo van collectibles to reflect its heritage in Singapore.

Here are the "stylo-milo" designs:

Milo van in 1950s

Photo from Milo.

Milo van in 1960s

Photo from Milo.

Milo van in 1980s

Photo from Milo.

Milo van since 2011

Photo from Milo.

To collect them, you simply have to buy the Milo 3-in-1 promotion pack, while stocks last. The pack includes 18 sachets, at 27g each:

Photo from Milo.

Top image from Milo and @crunchfort_travels.

