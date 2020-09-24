Milo launches limited edition Milo van collectibles to celebrate 70 years in S'pore

Milo has nourished generations of Singaporeans over the years.
To celebrate its 70th anniversary here, the company has launched four designs of Milo van collectibles to reflect its heritage in Singapore.
Here are the "stylo-milo" designs:
Milo van in 1950s
Milo van in 1960s
Milo van in 1980s
Milo van since 2011
To collect them, you simply have to buy the Milo 3-in-1 promotion pack, while stocks last. The pack includes 18 sachets, at 27g each:
Top image from Milo and @crunchfort_travels.
