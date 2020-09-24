Milo launches limited edition Milo van collectibles to celebrate 70 years in S'pore

Milo has nourished generations of Singaporeans over the years.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary here, the company has launched four designs of Milo van collectibles to reflect its heritage in Singapore.

Here are the "stylo-milo" designs:

Milo van in 1950s

Milo van in 1960s

Milo van in 1980s

Milo van since 2011

To collect them, you simply have to buy the Milo 3-in-1 promotion pack, while stocks last. The pack includes 18 sachets, at 27g each:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Milo and @crunchfort_travels.