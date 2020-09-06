Back

53-year-old man arrested for setting fire with 'intent to destroy a building' at Mandai Estate

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 06, 2020, 12:12 PM

A 53-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief by fire with intent to destroy a building.

According to a Saturday media release (Sep. 5) by the Singapore Police Force, police were alerted to a fire that broke out in a unit within a building along Mandai Estate.

This was at about 3.30am.

Fire set intentionally

No one was injured during the incident.

However, preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was set intentionally.

Through follow-up investigation, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 72 hours from when the incident was reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the offence of mischief by fire with intent to destroy a building under Section 436 of the Penal Code is punishable with life imprisonment, or imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and a fine.

Image from Google Maps and Getty Images

