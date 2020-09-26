Back

Man who went missing after telling wife he had Covid-19 found with girlfriend 2 months later

Through their investigations, they managed to uncover his extramarital affair in Indore, which proved to be the big breakthrough.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2020, 02:46 PM

A 28-year-old man in Navi, Mumbai caused quite a stir in July after he told his wife he had tested positive for Covid-19.

His last words to her were "I can't live anymore."

India media reported that the man from Navi Mumbai did not give his wife much time to respond, hanging up immediately after.

NDTV reported that the wife had then called her brother for help, and soon a missing person's complaint was filed.

While they managed to retrieve some of the husband's items, found along a road, there was little else to go on.

The police soon started an investigation, even positing theories that included kidnapping.

Through their investigations, they managed to uncover his extramarital affair in Indore, which proved to be the big breakthrough.

The missing man was found with his girlfriend. Police brought him back to Mumbai on September 15. According to Mirror Now, the man was left in the custody of his wife.

