Man films himself singing karaoke in Chinatown, police officer apparently waves to camera

The officer also appears to sways to the music for a few seconds.

Tanya Ong | September 07, 2020, 03:35 PM

One man in Singapore recently took to the streets to bestow upon the public the gift of his singing.

Singing karaoke

Armed with a karaoke microphone in hand, the man apparently filmed himself in Chinatown, belting out "三月里的小雨' (or "March rain") by Taiwanese singer Liu Wen-cheng.

He was sitting at the pedestrian overhead bridge located near People's Park Complex.

In the video, another man in a red shirt is seen entering the frame, and telling him: "Wah! Good ah!"

The man with the microphone then waves him off, asking him to "keep quiet" as he prepares to sing.

Video screenshot via All Singapore Stuff/FB.

Right before the man starts singing, a police officer can be seen in the background.

He appears to sway to the music for a couple of seconds.

Video screenshot via All Singapore Stuff/FB.

He is then seen waving in the direction of the camera.

Video screenshot via All Singapore Stuff/FB.

The officer is later seen leaving the scene with two other officers.

In response to the video, a few people pointed this out.

You can watch the full video here.

Top photo via video screenshot.

