Man films himself singing karaoke in Chinatown, police officer apparently waves to camera

One man in Singapore recently took to the streets to bestow upon the public the gift of his singing.

Singing karaoke

Armed with a karaoke microphone in hand, the man apparently filmed himself in Chinatown, belting out "三月里的小雨' (or "March rain") by Taiwanese singer Liu Wen-cheng.

He was sitting at the pedestrian overhead bridge located near People's Park Complex.

In the video, another man in a red shirt is seen entering the frame, and telling him: "Wah! Good ah!"

The man with the microphone then waves him off, asking him to "keep quiet" as he prepares to sing.

Right before the man starts singing, a police officer can be seen in the background.

He appears to sway to the music for a couple of seconds.

He is then seen waving in the direction of the camera.

The officer is later seen leaving the scene with two other officers.

In response to the video, a few people pointed this out.

You can watch the full video here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via video screenshot.