Man, 48, arrested after allegedly molesting 17-year-old girl on public bus in Toa Payoh

A 48-year-old man allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl on a bus in Toa Payoh in late-August.

He was arrested on Friday (Sep. 4) and charged in court on Saturday (Sep. 5) for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

Incident took place on a public bus

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release, the police received a report around 10:10pm on Aug. 28 the man had molested a 17-year-old female teenager while onboard a public bus along Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

Through investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Sep. 4.

The man was charged in court on Sep. 5 with the offence of outrage of modesty.

If convicted, he faces a prison term of up to two years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

Recommended crime prevention measures: SPF

In the same police news release, the SPF advised the public to adopt some crime prevention measures, such as by being alert and attentive to their surroundings, especially if in a crowded and confined space.

Members of the public are advised to head to a crowded area if they notice someone following them, and to move away, if possible, if someone moves uncomfortably close to them.

One can also consider investing in a shrill alarm to sound for help during emergencies, the police said.

