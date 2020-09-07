Back

Man, 48, arrested after allegedly molesting 17-year-old girl on public bus in Toa Payoh

He was charged in court on Sep. 5.

Jane Zhang | September 07, 2020, 01:01 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A 48-year-old man allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl on a bus in Toa Payoh in late-August.

He was arrested on Friday (Sep. 4) and charged in court on Saturday (Sep. 5) for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

Incident took place on a public bus

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release, the police received a report around 10:10pm on Aug. 28 the man had molested a 17-year-old female teenager while onboard a public bus along Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

Through investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Sep. 4.

The man was charged in court on Sep. 5 with the offence of outrage of modesty.

If convicted, he faces a prison term of up to two years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

Recommended crime prevention measures: SPF

In the same police news release, the SPF advised the public to adopt some crime prevention measures, such as by being alert and attentive to their surroundings, especially if in a crowded and confined space.

Members of the public are advised to head to a crowded area if they notice someone following them, and to move away, if possible, if someone moves uncomfortably close to them.

One can also consider investing in a shrill alarm to sound for help during emergencies, the police said.

Top photo via Google Maps.

I had a 2D1N S’pore staycation without taking leave & I would do it again

Think of it as a business trip to the distant land of S’pore.

September 07, 2020, 12:27 PM

Josephine Teo: Hiring slowed in 2nd quarter of 2020 but job prospects holding up

The minister said that opportunities were available to those who kept an "open mind".

September 07, 2020, 12:09 PM

S'pore Chinatown restaurant shut down for violating Covid-19 rules by providing customers drinking games

It was previously fined.

September 07, 2020, 11:50 AM

Sengkang stall with signboard in Malay & pork curry on menu is a misunderstanding, menu's from previous stall

They are waiting for their Halal cert before opening.

September 07, 2020, 10:51 AM

M'sian returning from S'pore tests positive for Covid-19, home quarantines no longer allowed

One Malaysian tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Singapore under the PCA.

September 07, 2020, 10:41 AM

Woman steps out onto wing after plane lands as it was too hot, gets banned by airline for life

The airline said the woman, who is a mother, set a bad parental example.

September 07, 2020, 10:02 AM

Lucky Plaza & Jewel Changi Airport visited by Covid-19 cases, 3 new clusters emerge at dorms

Four new cases reported in the community, all of whom are Work Pass holders.

September 06, 2020, 10:45 PM

AGC: Further action may be taken for case involving CAG chief's family & domestic helper

May warrant further investigation.

September 06, 2020, 07:49 PM

1 man killed & 7 others injured from series of stabbings in Birmingham, UK

Local police have declared it "a major incident", and launched a murder investigation.

September 06, 2020, 07:07 PM

Sephora S'pore has up to 20% off sale, both online & in-store, from Sep. 9-13

Just in time for 9/9.

September 06, 2020, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.