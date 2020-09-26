Man, 30, allegedly took upskirt photo in Hougang lift, punched lady in the face twice after she confronted him

On September 23, the police received a report of a man allegedly taking an upskirt photo.

The incident took place inside the lift of a block along Hougang Avenue 5.

The man had allegedly taken an upskirt shot of the woman inside the lift.

When the woman confronted him on his actions, the man allegedly punched the victim twice on her cheek, and fled the scene.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested a 30-year-old man on September 24, 2020.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of voyeurism under Section 377BB of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

For allegedly punching the victim, the man is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three years, or a fine which may extend to $5,000, or both.

