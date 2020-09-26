Man in M'sia spray paints monkey in cage, NGOs seeking info on cruel act

A man in Malaysia has been filmed using red spray paint on a macaque while it was locked inside a cage.

The one-and-a-half-minute video showed the caged animal wailing in distress as it was sprayed with the aerosol paint.

The exact location where the video was filmed is currently unknown.

Clues regarding location

However, there are some clues within the footage that could shed light on the location of the incident and the people involved.

The video showed a car bearing what appears to be the Royal Malaysian Customs crest and a Johor-registered licence plate.

Such visuals almost confirms the incident took place in Malaysia and likely in the southern-most state of the country.

Public urged to share info

Animal rights non-governmental organisation, Malaysia Animal Crime Transparency (MyAct), has called on the public to share information about the incident.

MyAct posted the video on its Facebook page on Sep. 23 to seek the public's help in identifying those involved.

Not the first time

An anonymous spokesperson from MyAct told Malaysia media Astro Awani that this was not the first case of animal abuse involving spray painting of monkeys.

A MyAct spokesperson said:

“Spray painting monkeys, long-tailed macaques, and pig-tailed macaques who were caught by locals for causing disturbances is a crime and it’s not the first time this has happened." “There have been four cases so far this year, and the latest appears to have taken place in Johor." “This video shows a horrible and unethical act.”

Practice of spray painting monkey debated

Despite the blatant maltreatment of the macaque, there was a debate about whether spray painting the monkey is considered the more merciful way of dealing with the primate.

Some commenters on Facebook said it is a common practice for farmers in Malaysia to spray paint monkeys as “punishment” for destroying crops.

It was also a way to warn other monkeys to stay away.

One commenter wrote that "those who are getting angry over this video are people who have never lived in a village close to the jungle".

The commenter added: “It is better to use spray paint instead of poisoning them. The monkey will survive and in time, the red paint will fade.”

Those arguing that such a way of treating an animal constitutes cruelty as the spray paint could get into the animal's eyes.

Those found guilty of cruelty towards wildlife in Malaysia can be fined between RM5,000 (S$1,651) and RM50,000 (S$16,514) or jailed up to a year or both.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top video via MyAct - Malaysia Animal Crime Transparency Facebook