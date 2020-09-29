M'sia king will return to palace after hospitalisation for food poisoning & sports injuries

Last week on Sep. 23, Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Malaysian People's Justice Party (PKR), announced that he had a "strong, formidable, convincing" majority to form the next government.

Subsequently, Malaysia's palace confirmed that that Anwar sought an audience with Sultan Abdullah, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

However, the meeting did not take place as the king was unwell and needed to be taken to hospital, where he was placed on observation for a week.

On Sep. 28, the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said in a statement that the cause of the of king's hospitalisation was sports injuries to his knees and ankles, along with food poisoning, according to The Malay Mail.

As such, the king will only return to the palace once he has completed follow-up treatment at the National Heart Institute, where he is currently hospitalised, The Star reported.

Admitted to the National Heart Institute on Sep. 21

Ahmad added that the king already had food poisoning on the night of his admission on Sep. 21.

He then underwent successful treatment on Sep. 24 for his knees and ankles, after a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan showed that he had suffered sports injuries.

The Star quoted Ahmad saying that "His Majesty is very active in various sports including polo, football, squash, hockey and golf."

The Comptroller further described the king's condition as "stable and not worrisome".

The causes of Sultan Abdullah's hospitalisation had not been disclosed previously.

King thanks Malaysians who prayed for him

Ahmad added that the king was "very touched" by Malaysians who were concerned for his well-being and expressed his gratitude to those who prayed for him, Free Malaysia Today further reported.

In a separate statement made earlier on Sep. 23, Ahmad also highlighted that the king had decreed that all parties should prioritise the well-being of Malaysians, according to The Edge Markets.

Why might politicians want to meet the king?

The king appoints a Prime Minister based on who is most likely to command a majority in parliament, in his view.

But he could also be advised by the current Prime Minister to dissolve the current parliament and pave the way for a general election.

Top photo from Istana Negara Facebook