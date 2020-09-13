Medium-rare wagyu beef bowl & mala unagi pasta under S$15 at Outram eatery

The folks in the office are quite divided over Mala Unagi Linguine.

"Gross," said one colleague. Another thought it sounded quite delicious.

Whatever your inclinations, Mala Unagi Linguine might seem quite out of place coming from Darwin Wong, the head chef of modern European restaurant Beurre.

However, this is his offering from his new casual eatery Fatbowls, which promises to provide "umami, quality, [and] good value bowls".

Here's what you can find at Fatbowl

The Mala Unagi Linguine (S$14) has a tomato base and an aftertaste of Sichuan peppers. While Fatbowl says this is "extremely spicy", one review online compared it to the 小辣 or rather 微辣 ("small" spicy) level of Mala spiciness outside.

And of course, the dish comes with slabs of Japanese eel.

The XO King Prawns Linguine (S$14.95) uses a homemade XO sauce which contains sakura prawns, dried scallops, chilli, and garlic. The linguine is topped with two tiger prawns.

Fatbowls markets this as an alternative to Aglio Olio with a tinge of spice.

If you want a vegetarian option, there's the Truffle Mushrooms Maccheroni (S$12.50). This dish comes with Porcini, Portobello, Shimeiji, and King Oyster mushrooms, an onsen egg, and truffle oil.

The braised pork in Fatbowl's 36-hour Braised Pork Belly Rice (S$12.80) is bursting with its braising jus after a 36-hour bath. It is accompanied by butter pilaf rice, runny onsen egg, and mushrooms with leek.

The Supreme Wagyu Rice (S$14.40) comes with medium rare wagyu doused in black pepper sauce. You also get butter pilaf rice, mushrooms, leek, tobiko, and onsen egg. And you can add on a slab of foie gras (S$9) if you wish.

If you're famished, Fatbowls also offers side dishes like escargot (S$16.80), mash (S$8), truffle fries (S$12) and more.

Fatbowls is located at Restaurant Beurre, at 23 Bukit Pasoh Road (map). It is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 12pm to 3pm.

You can also order and pick up your food via Fatbowls' Oddle page. Pick up hours are 5pm to 9:30pm on Mondays, and 12pm to 8:30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

Delivery slots are available from 5:30pm to 9:30pm on Mondays and 12:30pm to 9pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Do note that there's a minimum order of S$55 for deliveries. Free delivery for orders that hit S$100 and above.

Top images via Fatbowls/Facebook.