Mahathir will 'wait & see' if Anwar's claim of majority is true, says 'not first time' such claim made

In September 2008, Anwar had made a similar claim.

Andrew Koay | September 23, 2020, 04:34 PM

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has weighed in on Anwar Ibrahim's claims of forming a "strong, formidable, convincing" majority in parliament.

"We will have to wait to see if this is another episode of making claims that cannot be substantiated," said Mahathir according to The Edge.

Mahathir also said that it was "not the first time" that his former deputy had made such a claim, citing an incident in 2008.

According to The Guardian, in September 2008, Anwar announced that he had enough parliamentary support to topple the government.

He asked then-Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to accept defeat and resign.

However, the takeover never materialised.

Anwar's majority unknown

In his latest move for Malaysia's head of government, Anwar revealed that he had not yet received the backing of Mahathir or latter's new party Pejuang, reported Malaysiakini.

"(Mahathir might) decide later (to support) but now, no," Anwar told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Sep. 23.

He also did not reveal the names or the parties behind his majority.

He would need the support of at least 148 MPs to command a two-thirds majority of the 222-seat parliament.

"For now I do not want to mention any parties. I will let each party (that supports me) react," he said.

Who to count out

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) has affirmed its support of current Prime Minster Muhyiddin Yassin.

Free Malaysia Today reported the party’s deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, confirming that all 18 PAS MPs would remain in the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) — a smaller Sarawak-based party — along with the rest of the Sarawak alliance Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will also continue with the governing coaliton.

GPS also has 18 MPs.

PBB secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi told Malaysiakini he did not understand Anwar's claims.

He said: "We do not understand why (Anwar), who has not been in touch with any of us, (claims) that we are part of whatever scheme of his."

Nanta said that the party was "firmly behind" Muhyiddin.

To no one's suprise, Mohamad Azmin Ali — who defected from Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition to join Muhyiddin — all but confirmed that he was not part of Anwar's majority.

"Incorrigible liar and political psychopath," tweeted Azmin after Anwar's announcement.

