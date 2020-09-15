Back

Louis Vuitton launching S$1,300 face shield

Get style, get sick, or both.

Belmont Lay | September 15, 2020, 12:03 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

French fashion house Louis Vuitton is launching an upmarket face shield to be sold for an unconfirmed price of US$961 (S$1,300).

The exact retail price has not been confirmed by all media reports so far, but the LV shield personal protective equipment is part of its 2021 Cruise Collection.

Why that expensive?

It is difficult to explain decadence or the economics of luxury goods, and their pricing, but here goes.

The face shield has gold studs engraved with the LV logo.

The elastic monogrammed strap goes around the heads of users.

The face shield can be flipped up so it transforms into a visor.

The magic is that the clear covering automatically transitions to a dark tint in sunlight and supposedly keeps out harmful UV rays protection.

But if others can see your face, it means the Covid-19 virus can get into your orifices.

Face shield efficacy

In Singapore, the authorities have ruled that face shields may only be worn by particular groups of people in some situations.

This includes children who are 12 and below, who have a tough time keeping their masks on, or people with health conditions who may have difficulty keeping a mask on for a long time.

For other adults, a face shield can be worn in addition to a face mask for added protection only.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via Louis Vuitton

China, largest plastic polluter in world, to ban straws & plastic bags by 2025

Big steps.

September 15, 2020, 04:57 PM

Pastel & flakey Little Twin Stars Mooncake by S'pore home baker available from S$10

Each Thousand Layer Character Mooncake is priced at S$10 or four for S$35. 

September 15, 2020, 04:29 PM

R&B Tea has cheesy strawberry smoothie with Fruity Pebbles for S$5.90

Looks pretty.

September 15, 2020, 04:18 PM

Osaka hotel has 'party suites' equipped with karaoke equipment, accommodates up to 6 people

Karaoke facilities are available in rooms on level nine to 11 of the hotel.

September 15, 2020, 03:56 PM

Uniqlo S'pore brings back AIRism bed sheets from S$49.90, only available online

For warm nights.

September 15, 2020, 03:52 PM

South Korean actress Oh In-hye, 36, dies in suspected suicide

Rest in peace.

September 15, 2020, 03:50 PM

34 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 15, 6 imported cases placed on SHN upon arrival

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 15, 2020, 03:40 PM

Monkey steals napping M'sian man's iPhone, takes selfies & videos with it in jungle

Used to be 'Monkey snatches peach', these days, it's 'Monkey snatches iPhone'.

September 15, 2020, 03:13 PM

S'pore man sells sneakers on Carousell apparently after wife scolds him for buying too many

His descriptions sounded rather upset.

September 15, 2020, 03:00 PM

McDonald's selling super-sized nugget pillows that are too realistic for your own good

Imagine going to bed hungry with it.

September 15, 2020, 01:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.