22-year-old woman ‘found’ at Little Guilin after 3 days might have faked disappearance story

It is believed that Cai Yenling, the 22-year-old who was found unconscious at Little Guilin after being reported missing for three days, had fabricated and acted out the story of her disappearance.

According to previous reports, the 22-year-old was supposedly discovered by a path inside Little Guilin with her body covered with leaves. It was previously reported that a member of the public called an ambulance to send her to the hospital.

Believed to have deliberately injured herself

According to Lianhe Wanbao (LHWB), when Cai woke up in the hospital, her mother told the Chinese daily that her daughter had asked: "Why am I here?"

The mother also said her daughter claimed she only remembers walking along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, in the direction of home, when she felt like she was being "pulled forward" by someone and kept walking forward.

Her daughter told her mother she did not remember anything else after that.

Came up with "disappearance" story to conceal the truth

In the most recent LHWB report, Cai is believed to have been staying with a friend during the time she disappeared, in order to handle some "personal matters".

However, her mother had filed a missing person report and even appealed for widespread help to look for her.

The Chinese daily understands that Cai was worried that her family would chide her if they knew the truth, and came up with this story involving Little Guilin to conceal the truth about her disappearance.

She was believed to have deliberately injured herself with a fall before being sent to the hospital. It was also reported that she was, in fact, sent to the hospital emergency department by a friend.

It is unclear if she even fell at Little Guilin, or elsewhere.

LHWB understands that no crimes were involved in the case, and the police have also discovered the truth behind her "disappearance" after investigations.

Cai's father also told LHWB that he's glad that his daughter is back, and nothing is more important than that.

"We will find a chance to talk about this in the future," he said.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Violet Hang Hang/FB, NParks.