Lee Isaac Chung to direct adaption of popular Japanese animated film 'Your Name'

Lee Isaac Chung will rewrite and direct the live-action adaptation of Your Name, a popular 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama film, entertainment news site Deadline reported.

Chung will handle the rewrite of the live-action screenplay.

The film will be produced by Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams with Genki Kawamura, the producer on the original film.

Toho will handle the distribution in Japan and Paramount Pictures in other territories.

Your Name

In the reimagined version, two teenagers discover that they swap bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds.

According to Deadline, the original anime is one of Japan's biggest hits, grossing around US$303 million (S$412 million) in Japan.

Chung's humble beginnings

Chung grew up on a small farm before attending Yale University.

At Yale, he dropped his plans for medical school to pursue filmmaking.

His debut film Munyurangabo premiered at Cannes to great acclaim.

