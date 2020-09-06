Friendly dog that loves to sleep is looking for forever home

A dog which counts sleeping all day as one of his favourite pastimes is looking for a family to give him a forever home.

Doesn't bark

According to Facebook user Peh Sue Ann, the dog, called Owen, has been chased out by a factory where he has been living at.

He is approximately eight years old, has an "extremely good" temperament, and does not bark even when other dogs bark at him, Peh said.

Affectionate and gentle

Since taking him in a day ago, Peh said she has not heard a single bark from Owen, other than a soft "woof" he made in his sleep.

Besides sleeping, Owen also perks up at the sound of plastic bags as he loves food.

A dog which loves his sedentary lifestyle and massages, Owen walks well on leash but does not walk for long, Peh said.

He is also outdoor trained, neutered and has no known health issues.

An affectionate and gentle dog which will "fit well in any family", you can contact Peh here if you are serious about adopting him.

Top image via Peh Sue Ann/Facebook

