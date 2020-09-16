SPCA & AVS investigating man who filmed himself putting kitten inside freezer & washing machine

Several videos of a case of possible animal abuse have surfaced on social media.

Putting kitten inside household appliances

The videos were allegedly first posted by an unidentified man to his Instagram. It is unclear when exactly they were taken or posted there.

The man filmed himself placing a small black and white kitten inside various household appliances, such as putting it inside the freezer compartment of a refrigerator and closing the door on it.

It is also uncertain if the kitten was left inside the freezer or if the man took it out after filming.

Another clip showed the kitten trapped inside the washing machine and pawing at the door before the man opens it.

The man can be heard laughing in the background.

The man also filmed himself tugging on the kitten's ear while it was eating.

One Facebook user speculated that the kitten's teeth had been pulled out as well.

Although some users noted that the kitten appeared to be eating well and living a "luxury lifestyle", others added that posting content on social media came with a certain amount of responsibility.

The videos on Instagram were apparently taken down soon after, but have since been reposted to Facebook.

Investigations ongoing

When contacted by Mothership, SPCA Singapore's (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Executive Director Dr Jaipal Singh Gill revealed that the case is currently under investigation.

A police report has been made as well.

Jessica Kwok, Group Director for NPark's Animal and Veterinary Services (AVS), stated that they have been alerted to the case and are "concerned to learn of [such an] incident".

The AVS is looking into the case.

Kwok added that they take all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty seriously, and will look into the cases reported.

"As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help," she said.

Members of the public with any information on suspected cases of animal abuse can alert AVS via an online feedback form on their website, or give a call at 1800-476-1600.

Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.

