Back

Kindergarten teacher in China sentenced to death for poisoning 25 children

One of the children died as a result of the poisoning.

Julia Yeo | September 29, 2020, 05:33 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A kindergarten teacher in Henan Province, China, was given the death sentence by a court in Jiaozuo on Monday (Sep. 28) for poisoning 25 children and killing one of them.

Over dispute with another teacher

Wang Yun, a teacher at Meng Meng Kindergarten, added sodium nitrite into the porridge of young children who were under another teacher, in "revenge" after they had "argued over student management issues", reported China Daily.

Wang had previously bought the nitrite online, before the incident took place on Mar. 27, 2019.

The children were reported to have vomited and lost consciousness after consuming the food.

One of the children spent 10 months in hospital before passing away there, BBC reported.

Teacher had used same tactic against husband before

The court also found Wang had previously added the same chemical into a water bottle used by her husband, surnamed Feng, in 2017, over a family conflict with him.

Feng was poisoned and injured after consuming from the bottle, reported China Daily.

"The defendant should be given a harsher penalty, because she knew the chemical is harmful to people's health, but still used it a second time after she saw her husband was injured in her first poisoning," said the court in Jiaozuo, regarding the two incidents.

The court also added that Wang and the kindergarten should pay civil compensation to the victims.

While China does not disclose how many people it executes, rights groups believe thousands are killed every year, according to BBC.

The death sentence in China is carried out by lethal injection or by firing squad.

Top image via Xinhua

Photographer documents Indonesian tribe whose people have blue eyes

Piercing blue eyes.

September 29, 2020, 06:01 PM

Worker from China video calls family in hospital for 3 days before dying from injuries sustained during Mandai factory fire

Tragic.

September 29, 2020, 05:37 PM

Michelin Guide S'pore cancels restaurant star revelation for 2020 due to Covid-19

A 2021 selection of restaurants in Singapore will be released instead.

September 29, 2020, 05:26 PM

Ex-Grab driver, 46, accused of attempted rape & sexual assault of passenger, 19, who was drunk

The prosecution's case is based on the driver knowing the passenger was drunk and could not consent to sexual acts.

September 29, 2020, 05:19 PM

Charge Switch console at least once every six months to prevent spoilt battery: Nintendo Japan

For all of us who hurried to buy a Switch during circuit breaker.

September 29, 2020, 05:10 PM

S'porean photographer takes stunning photo of milky way above Sengkang

Starry night.

September 29, 2020, 04:27 PM

Busybody otters distracted by monitor lizards embracing near Pandan River

True blue Singaporean otters.

September 29, 2020, 04:24 PM

Classic Channel 8 dramas The Champion & Stepping Out showing on Netflix from Sep. 30, 2020

Shows that define Channel 8's peak.

September 29, 2020, 04:19 PM

US passes resolution condemning anti-Asian sentiment, sparks racist attacks against Asian politician

The resolution condemns the use of phrases such as "Chinese virus".

September 29, 2020, 04:03 PM

27 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 29, only 1 case in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,742.

September 29, 2020, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.