Kindergarten teacher in China sentenced to death for poisoning 25 children

A kindergarten teacher in Henan Province, China, was given the death sentence by a court in Jiaozuo on Monday (Sep. 28) for poisoning 25 children and killing one of them.

Over dispute with another teacher

Wang Yun, a teacher at Meng Meng Kindergarten, added sodium nitrite into the porridge of young children who were under another teacher, in "revenge" after they had "argued over student management issues", reported China Daily.

Wang had previously bought the nitrite online, before the incident took place on Mar. 27, 2019.

The children were reported to have vomited and lost consciousness after consuming the food.

One of the children spent 10 months in hospital before passing away there, BBC reported.

Teacher had used same tactic against husband before

The court also found Wang had previously added the same chemical into a water bottle used by her husband, surnamed Feng, in 2017, over a family conflict with him.

Feng was poisoned and injured after consuming from the bottle, reported China Daily.

"The defendant should be given a harsher penalty, because she knew the chemical is harmful to people's health, but still used it a second time after she saw her husband was injured in her first poisoning," said the court in Jiaozuo, regarding the two incidents.

The court also added that Wang and the kindergarten should pay civil compensation to the victims.

While China does not disclose how many people it executes, rights groups believe thousands are killed every year, according to BBC.

The death sentence in China is carried out by lethal injection or by firing squad.

Top image via Xinhua