Kim Jong Un issues rare apology for killing of South Korean official at border

A South Korean official was shot to death at the North-South Korean border, South Korean authorities confirmed on Sep. 24, 2020.

South Korean official shot to death at border

According to Yonhap, North Korea shot and killed the 47-year-old who was drifting at sea, before dousing his body with oil and setting it on fire.

The official was from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Thursday (Sep. 24) that North Korea "should take responsible measures" regarding the incident, calling the death of the official a "shocking incident" that cannot be tolerated.

Moon's office issued a statement condemning the killing, and demanding an apology from North Korea.

Kim Jong Un issues formal apology

In response to the killing, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a formal apology on Sep. 25 regarding the killing, saying that it should not have happened.

Yonhap reported that the message conveyed said that Kim was "very sorry" for greatly "disappointing" the South Korean president, and other South Koreans regarding the border incident.

According to the North Korean report, an "unidentified" man was crossing the sea border unauthorised, and did not respond "sincerely" to verbal security checks.

In response, North Korean soldiers shot two blanks, and the man was seen trying to run away.

More than 10 gunshots were fired as a result, according to North Korea's account.

The vicinity was searched, but only a pool of blood was found and not his body.

The remaining material was burnt according to state guidelines, as part of Covid-19 prevention.

Moon and Kim have been exchanging letters in the past month, reported Yonhap.

Official was allegedly trying to defect to North Korea

According to South Korean authorities, the 47-year-old could have been attempting to defect to North Korea, jumping into the water before drifting to North Korean waters, reported Yonhap.

His colleagues from the fisheries ministry found his shoes on the boat they were on, and he was reported missing to the coast guard.

However, they were unable to find him despite dispatching an intensive search operation.

When he was spotted at sea on Tuesday (Sep. 22) at around 3:30pm by North Korean sailors, they questioned him from a distance.

He was wearing a life jacket and relying on an unknown floating item, according to the account.

According to a statement by the South Korean military, the South Korean official seemed to have expressed his desire to defect to North Korea.

North Korean troops eventually shot him at around 9:40pm before dousing the remains with oil and setting it on fire at around 10pm.

Top image via KCNA, Getty