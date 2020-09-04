S$16 billion paid out under Jobs Support Scheme, supporting 2 million local workers: Heng Swee Keat

The Joint Support Scheme, introduced during the Unity Budget earlier this year by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, has disbursed S$16 billion so far to 150,000 employers.

This helped to support the wages of two million local workers.

Heng, responding to a question on Sep. 4 from Workers' Party Member of Parliament Louis Chua, gave a further breakdown of the numbers.

S$10.5 billion went to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which accounts for 73 per cent of the workers supported by the scheme.

JSS tends to help SMEs more

Heng elaborated:

"As labour cost share of business costs tend to be larger for SMEs compared to larger firms, the JSS, as a wage support scheme, provides greater support for SMEs."

Heng also answered Chua's question on the breakdown of the payouts given to companies of different revenues: 1) less than S$10 million 2) between S$10 and S$100 million 3) between S$100 to S$250 million and 4) over S$250 million.

"The dollar payouts are S$5.8 billion, S$4 billion, S$1.6 billion, and S$4.9 billion respectively. The corresponding proportion of local workers supported by the JSS is 46 per cent, 24 per cent, 9 per cent, and 21 per cent respectively."

Chua also asked about JSS money paid to companies who did not experience a drop in revenue in the first half of 2020, but Heng said such data is not collected at such short intervals, to ease the administrative burden.

Alternatively, the Ministry relies on other sources of data, such as records and industry feedback, to provide different levels of GSS support to different sectors.

On Aug. 17, Heng announced that the JSS would be extended by up to seven months, but warned it could not be sustained indefinitely.

Top image from Gov.sg YouTube.