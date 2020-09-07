Josephine Teo: Hiring slowed in 2nd quarter of 2020 but job prospects holding up

A study by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has determined that job prospects are holding up in Singapore.

This was based on a study of 2,160 residents retrenched in the first quarter of 2020.

According to a Sep. 7 report on the Jobs Situation, 39 per cent of these retrenched workers found employment by June 2020.

This figure was compared to the findings of a study utilising the same methodology conducted in the first quarter of 2018 which found that 47 per cent of retrenched workers had re-entered employment in the same period.

According to Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo, 2020's findings suggested that job prospects for retrenched workers had held up despite the "much weaker hiring sentiments" and the "Circuit Breaker measures, where many activities were disrupted".

"There was a drop, but it didn't fall off the cliff," she said comparing 2020's study with 2018's.

"So there was still hiring activities going on, which I think is encouraging."

"Opportunities are available"

Furthermore, the study found that seven in 10 retrenched workers re-entered employment within a month, with PMETs and those in their 30s and 40s the most likely to have found jobs.

60 per cent of those who found jobs did not take a sizable pay cut, while 53 per cent had transferable skills which enabled them to switch to a different industry.

"What we found is that workers — if they keep a very open mind, they don't mind looking at the sectors they are totally unfamiliar with — opportunities are available to them."

Counter-intuitive developments in Tourism Industry

Teo also spoke more specifically on the tourism industry whom she noted was "one of the hardest hit" and had experienced job losses.

However, the minister said developments in the industry had been "quite counter-intuitive" as it pivoted to capture new business opportunities.

This was supported by two new reskilling programmes Workforce Singapore (WSG) has rolled out for the tourism sector.

The developments Teo referred to included more than 1,700 job, traineeship, company attachment, and training opportunities being made available by more than 220 companies in the tourism sector.

Of the opportunities, about 42 per cent are in PMET roles — such as conference and event planners, system analysts, and marketing sales executives.

Between April and July 2020, more than 900 individuals also found jobs or took on new roles in tourism through the WSG programmes.

The hiring had in part been prompted by the need to replace Workpass holders who had left the country — such as Malaysians affected by the country's movement control order — said Teo.

However Teo noted there are a number of job opportunities being created because the businesses are having to pivot.

In addition, more than 1,400 workers across more than 100 hotels and tourism companies had been or are currently being retrained and redeployed to new or higher-value roles, according to the Jobs Situation report.

Top image by Andrew Koay