Back

Real estate agent couple dance & wear ethnic Indian clothing to sell HDB flat to minorities

The couple has since apologised and said that it was 'insensitive' of them to allow the 'inappropriate event' to occur.

Jane Zhang | September 14, 2020, 11:30 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A husband-and-wife real estate agent couple have elicited backlash after they posted a property listing video online and it attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, the duo — Jasen Tan and Shiqi Lim — donned traditional Indian clothing, made gestures that appeared to be mimicking Indian dance moves, and spoke in poorly-pronounced Tamil and Malay.

Wore traditional Indian clothing and attempted to dance

Tan and Lim are PropNex agents who go by the combined name Jasen & Shiqi. The video in question was for a property listing located in Jalan Bukit Merah.

The video, which has since been made inaccessible to the public, opened with Lim and Tan wearing traditional Indian clothing.

Gif via YouTube / Jasen & Shiqi.

The duo then burst into a choreographed dance that appeared to be trying to mimic Indian-style dance moves.

However, the song they were dancing to was 爱的你呀何处寻 (Where to Find You My Love) by the late Taiwanese singer and cultural icon Teresa Teng.

Gif via YouTube / Jasen & Shiqi.

The couple also spoke in Malay and Tamil in portions of the video, although their pronunciation was noticeably off.

Photo screenshot via YouTube / Jasen & Shiqi.

Gif via YouTube / Jasen & Shiqi.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tan and Lim said that they tried to speak in Tamil and Malay because they "want[ed] to appeal to the non-Chinese races, which we have clearly failed".

AsiaOne reported that the reason that Tan and Lim had decided to make the video was because the flat in question could only be sold to non-Chinese buyers.

The racial quota in place is part of the Ethnic Integration Policy, which places limits on the total percentage of a block or neighbourhood that may be occupied by a certain ethnicity, in order to prevent the creation of ethnic enclaves.

Online backlash

Although the original video is no longer available on the couple's social media pages, a Twitter user tweeted a clip from it, and questioned the purpose of the video.

Other Twitter users also expressed their disappointment, anger, and resignation at the couple's actions.

 

Local radio presenter Joakim Gomez also weighed in with his thoughts on the video:

Duo responds, say "it was insensitive of us"

The pair told AsiaOne that they are reflecting on their mistakes currently:

"Firstly, we would like to clarify that we have no intentions at all to mock, offend or disrespect any cultural race or minority and we sincerely apologise for sparking the unpleasant sentiments online."

According to AsiaOne, the unit owner’s gave their consent before Lim and Tan began their marketing plan.

They stated that they had dedicated "considerable amount of time" to look for the "costumes", choreographed the small dance routine "to [their] best ability", and "repeated" the Tamil and Malay phrases as practice in order to avoid mispronunciation.

“However," they told AsiaOne, "we apologise that we have not considered thoroughly on the topic of 'cultural appropriation' and it is indeed insensitive of us to allow such an inappropriate event to happen."

AsiaOne reported that Lim and Tan are working on crafting a “more appropriate way” to showcase the property.

They said:

“We admit that we have done wrong in our approach in this matter and vow to constantly look at things critically and from all possible angles from now on to avoid such events in the future."

Mothership has reached out to Tan and Lim for their comments, and will update this article if we receive a response.

The Jasen & Shiqi Instagram page appears to have since been deleted.

However, a Facebook post of them in the clothing that they wore in the video is still available on their Facebook page.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via YouTube / Jasen & Shiqi.

56-year-old man charged with murder of 67-year-old at Beach Road

He has been remanded while investigations are ongoing.

September 15, 2020, 12:19 PM

23 F&B outlets breached Covid-19 rules over weekend, 1 served beer from teapots after 11pm

More than 3,000 inspections of F&B outlets were conducted over the weekend of Sep. 12 and 13.

September 15, 2020, 12:15 PM

Underwater tunnel at Maruyama Zoo offers perfect view of chonky resident polar bear's butt

Fluffy.

September 15, 2020, 12:09 PM

Louis Vuitton launching S$1,300 face shield

Get style, get sick, or both.

September 15, 2020, 12:03 PM

11,350 retrenchments in 1st half of 2020, higher than SARS peak

Unemployment rates also rose, but remain lower than past recessionary peaks.

September 15, 2020, 11:55 AM

Razer accidentally leaks personal data of over 100,000 customers

The breach has been acknowledged by Razer.

September 15, 2020, 11:44 AM

Japanese-style dessert bar at Bugis crafts quirky cakes that look too good to be eaten

Aesthetics.

September 15, 2020, 09:13 AM

Jackie Chan, 66, fell into water & disappeared for 45 seconds while filming action movie 'Vanguard'

The jet ski hit a big rock while making a sharp turn.

September 15, 2020, 01:26 AM

Famous Teochew Meat Puff to open permanent stall in Woodlands from Sep. 17, 2020

Gotta travel for the good stuff.

September 15, 2020, 12:52 AM

Queensway Shopping Centre Anytime Fitness visited 4 times by Covid-19 cases during infectious period

September 14 update.

September 14, 2020, 11:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.