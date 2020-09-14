Real estate agent couple dance & wear ethnic Indian clothing to sell HDB flat to minorities

A husband-and-wife real estate agent couple have elicited backlash after they posted a property listing video online and it attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, the duo — Jasen Tan and Shiqi Lim — donned traditional Indian clothing, made gestures that appeared to be mimicking Indian dance moves, and spoke in poorly-pronounced Tamil and Malay.

Wore traditional Indian clothing and attempted to dance

Tan and Lim are PropNex agents who go by the combined name Jasen & Shiqi. The video in question was for a property listing located in Jalan Bukit Merah.

The video, which has since been made inaccessible to the public, opened with Lim and Tan wearing traditional Indian clothing.

The duo then burst into a choreographed dance that appeared to be trying to mimic Indian-style dance moves.

However, the song they were dancing to was 爱的你呀何处寻 (Where to Find You My Love) by the late Taiwanese singer and cultural icon Teresa Teng.

The couple also spoke in Malay and Tamil in portions of the video, although their pronunciation was noticeably off.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tan and Lim said that they tried to speak in Tamil and Malay because they "want[ed] to appeal to the non-Chinese races, which we have clearly failed".

AsiaOne reported that the reason that Tan and Lim had decided to make the video was because the flat in question could only be sold to non-Chinese buyers.

The racial quota in place is part of the Ethnic Integration Policy, which places limits on the total percentage of a block or neighbourhood that may be occupied by a certain ethnicity, in order to prevent the creation of ethnic enclaves.

Online backlash

Although the original video is no longer available on the couple's social media pages, a Twitter user tweeted a clip from it, and questioned the purpose of the video.

literally what were they trying to achieve with this. were they trying to attract indians? bc it sure as hell didn’t work https://t.co/QObxDTIsDL pic.twitter.com/uEcnFHCXZz — k (@skeletonjacket) September 12, 2020

Other Twitter users also expressed their disappointment, anger, and resignation at the couple's actions.

if only they'd put the same amount of effort into actually understanding our cultures instead of making superficial insulting caricatures.... https://t.co/lFriLQznIt — a. (@dkdltuz) September 13, 2020

what the hell is this..... the head shakes,,, the dance steps??? the pronunciation...? what was the POINT for doing this in a property listing https://t.co/GcoOeiKLB3 — jess (@smallbootyjessy) September 13, 2020

This is why we need cultural education in our institutions. Good grief. https://t.co/uNDA1MDABQ — Benjamin "Mr Miyagi" Lee (@miyagi) September 14, 2020

I still remember during my secondary some of my friends who were in contemporary dance group were told to create an Indian cultural group cos they aren’t fitting in the pact and the contemporary dance group came up with a half baked Indian dance that seemed more like a mockery https://t.co/XwULZZlsSv — GENESH (@neketiadet97) September 13, 2020

Local radio presenter Joakim Gomez also weighed in with his thoughts on the video:

You can tell they were probably raised or are surrounded in an environment where something like this was deemed “okay and funny”.



No, it isn’t. It’s 2020.



Sense a “we didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. we wanted to appear as multi racial as possible.” -esque apology.



🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/kgeagDPjqY — Joakim Gomez (@JoakimGomez) September 14, 2020

Duo responds, say "it was insensitive of us"

The pair told AsiaOne that they are reflecting on their mistakes currently:

"Firstly, we would like to clarify that we have no intentions at all to mock, offend or disrespect any cultural race or minority and we sincerely apologise for sparking the unpleasant sentiments online."

According to AsiaOne, the unit owner’s gave their consent before Lim and Tan began their marketing plan.

They stated that they had dedicated "considerable amount of time" to look for the "costumes", choreographed the small dance routine "to [their] best ability", and "repeated" the Tamil and Malay phrases as practice in order to avoid mispronunciation.

“However," they told AsiaOne, "we apologise that we have not considered thoroughly on the topic of 'cultural appropriation' and it is indeed insensitive of us to allow such an inappropriate event to happen."

AsiaOne reported that Lim and Tan are working on crafting a “more appropriate way” to showcase the property.

They said:

“We admit that we have done wrong in our approach in this matter and vow to constantly look at things critically and from all possible angles from now on to avoid such events in the future."

Mothership has reached out to Tan and Lim for their comments, and will update this article if we receive a response.

The Jasen & Shiqi Instagram page appears to have since been deleted.

However, a Facebook post of them in the clothing that they wore in the video is still available on their Facebook page.

Top photo via YouTube / Jasen & Shiqi.