Back

Japanese wife makes daily list of reasons not to murder her husband

Let's hope she keeps adding to the list.

Jason Fan | September 26, 2020, 11:44 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

When a Japanese man noticed that his wife had begun writing a list of daily things she is thankful to him for, he was puzzled.

While acknowledging one's contributions is certainly not abnormal, he was confused as to why the list comprised of seemingly small things, such as buying her tea, or spending time playing with their three-year-old daughter.

Well, turns out his wife was making the list for a completely different reason than what he expected: it was a list of reasons to remind her why she should not murder him.

Husband took it in good stride

According to Soranews24, Japanese Twitter user P_chan_papa's wife began putting together a list of his good deeds and contributions to the household as a reference document of sorts, in order to give herself a list of reasons why she should not simply murder him when he somehow pisses her off.

He took it in good stride too; in his Twitter post, he said that "she's the coolest", and that "making the effort not to kill your husband really is important".

In a follow-up post, he said that he began to talk to his wife more after finding out about the list, and she said that she began writing the list in order not to take obvious acts of kindness for granted.

The Tweet went viral, and netizens began to weigh in on this hilarious (but potentially deadly) situation.

One commenter agreed with the wife's gesture, and said that it's far better to look at the small, good things that an individual does, rather than simply looking at his mistakes.

Others said that this incident made them worried about married life, and said that they are "unlikely to get married" as a result.

Remember, before you do anything rash, please check the list first.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Getty.

Live music during worship services to resume for 16 religious organisations from Oct. 3

There will of course be guidelines involving the live music.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

Selected religious organisations in S'pore can have up to 250 people during worship services

The new allowance for 100 worshippers will need to be split into groups of no more than 50 people each.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

I sat in the same row as a Covid-19 case on my flight back: S’porean student returning from London

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 26, 2020, 05:14 PM

What’s the difference between doing a scalp treatment at home & at the salon? We find out.

Both home and salon treatments have their own pros and cons.

September 26, 2020, 04:00 PM

Japanese man loses 68.5kg in 1 year, plans to continue weight training & healthy eating from now on

In Aug. 2020, the YouTuber released a summary video documenting his transformation in his weight loss journey.

September 26, 2020, 03:46 PM

20 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 26, 1 case in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 26, 2020, 03:22 PM

Man who went missing after telling wife he had Covid-19 found with girlfriend 2 months later

Through their investigations, they managed to uncover his extramarital affair in Indore, which proved to be the big breakthrough.

September 26, 2020, 02:46 PM

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of woman, 81, who passed away in Yishun flat

All information will be kept confidential.

September 26, 2020, 02:34 PM

Trailer overturns on Kranji Expressway, causes 5-hour jam stretching to Choa Chu Kang

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries.

September 26, 2020, 01:52 PM

New 15km green corridor with nature-based amenities to connect East Coast Park & Changi Beach Park

More greenery.

September 26, 2020, 01:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.