Back

Passenger kicked off Japan flight after refusing to wear face mask & yelling at passengers

The plane made an unscheduled landing where he was forced off the flight.

Andrew Koay | September 10, 2020, 05:22 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A passenger aboard a domestic Japanese flight has caused quite the ruckus by refusing to wear a face mask.

The Sep. 7 flight operated by budget carrier Peach Aviation saw the man threatening cabin crew and yelling at passengers who didn't want to sit near him, reported NHK.

The man was first spotted without a mask by cabin crew before the flight departed from Kushiro in Hokkaido for Kansai Airport in Western Japan.

A video uploaded to YouTube appears to show the man arguing with the flight attendants.

&t=8s

According to The Japan Times, he was asked to don a mask but refused, and began threatening crew members when they handed him a warning notice.

They then asked passengers sitting in close proximity to the man to move to seats further away, so as to minimise the risk of a Covid-19 infection spreading.

Take-off was delayed by about 45 minutes due to the seat swapping, reported The Asahi Shimbun.

Eventually kicked off the flight

Even after the plane departed, the man continued yelling and berating passengers, ignoring flight attendants who attempted to calm him down.

The plane's captain eventually judged that the man was compromising the safety of the flight and performed an unscheduled landing at Niigata Airport, where the uncompliant passenger was offloaded.

The flight eventually made it to its destination two hours and 15 minutes late.

According to Japan Today, airline officials plan on seeking 500,000 yen (S$6,400) compensation from him for disrupting the flight and inconveniencing its crew and 124 passengers.

“We can ask passengers to wear face masks but we cannot force them to do so,” an airline official was quoted by The Asahi Shimbun as saying.

"We cannot refuse passengers from boarding even if they don’t wear one. On this occasion, the passenger disrupted the flight, so we forced him to get off."

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from 旅人レオ's YouTube Channel

Rosmah gave RM100,000 cash monthly to staff to defend her reputation online

And give her publicity.

September 10, 2020, 04:59 PM

Taiwanese woman purposely sneezed on Ion Orchard guard who denied her entry, jailed 11 weeks

In a separate incident, she was also charged for throwing various items out of her condominium window.

September 10, 2020, 04:31 PM

Woman allegedly demanded lifetime membership & exclusive events for pet after accident at dog water park

A sliding metal gate at Wag & Wild fell over and hit her.

September 10, 2020, 04:21 PM

Acres slams pest control for manhandling python at Jurong West with 'total disregard for animal welfare'

Harrowing experience for both humans and python.

September 10, 2020, 04:10 PM

63 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 10, 2 cases in community

Today's numbers.

September 10, 2020, 03:53 PM

Car flipped over after accident along Ang Mo Kio Ave. 3, police investigations ongoing

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries.

September 10, 2020, 03:09 PM

All-you-can-eat crab, including Alaskan King & Chilli Crab, at MBS from Sep 14-20, 2020

Fierce.

September 10, 2020, 02:57 PM

Boon Keng residents advised to hang shiny objects at windows to deter bats from entering: Josephine Teo

Nearby fruit trees will be pruned to "encourage" the bats to nest further away.

September 10, 2020, 02:18 PM

ELD: Long GE2020 queues due to safe management measures, voters not keeping to time band

ELD assured the public that it will improve its processes for future elections.

September 10, 2020, 02:17 PM

Furama Riverfront offering work-from-hotel passes for S$15/day with free flow drinks & S$10 dining credit

WFH = work-from-hotel

September 10, 2020, 01:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.