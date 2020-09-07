Japanese man, 38, abducted 9-year-old girl he met through online game

A Japanese man in Yokohama was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a nine-year-old girl he met through an online game.

Abducted and confined girl for more than two days

Akihito Otake, 38, had confined the girl for more than two days, after abducting the girl in his car at around 4pm last Wednesday (Sep. 2) in Yokohama, a city southwest of Tokyo, reported Kyodo News.

The perpetrator was arrested on Saturday (Sep. 5), admitting to the charge after he was caught. The girl, who is currently in the fourth grade in elementary school, did not suffer any injuries.

Met in online multiplayer game

The two had been playing an online multiplayer game in which different groups competed with each other.

According to Kyodo, the girl was playing on one of her parents' smartphone, and is believed to have been communicating with Otake through the game's voice chat function on the time and location to meet up.

The girl, who had been playing with some friends at a park on Sep. 2, told her friends that she was going to meet "a friend in Tokyo", reported Kyodo.

However, when she did not return home past her curfew at 5pm, her mother contacted the police.

Local police managed to identify the perpetrator's car using security camera footage, and tracked him to his home in Katsushika, Tokyo.

As he was leaving his house by car at around 3am on Sep. 5, Otake was stopped by police for questioning, where they found the girl in the backseat of his car.

He was then arrested by the police, who took the girl into protective custody.

