24-year-old woman arrested after allegedly crashing car into Jalan Berseh playground

She was allegedly driving the vehicle without the owner's consent.

Matthias Ang | September 19, 2020, 11:02 PM

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Sep. 17 after she allegedly crashed a car into a playground near Blk 25 Jalan Berseh, Shinmin Daily News (SMDN) reported.

A video of the scene posted to Facebook showed that the accident site had been cordoned off, with what appeared to be a police K-9 unit inspecting a yellow car blocking a walkway.

Afterwards, the police are seen leading a woman away from the site.

Two people in the car, according to witness

A witness who was interviewed by SMDN said that he heard the sound of a car engine, and saw the vehicle coming into the playground at a high speed, stopping only after it had knocked down a stone bench.

A female passenger reportedly emerged from the car, while the witness said that the driver's door appeared to be stuck.

After exerting some force, the female driver managed to open the door, while the car's alarm was blaring.

Afterwards, the driver supposedly ran upstairs, leaving the passenger behind. 

The driver then returned about half an hour later, with her clothes changed.

Cried as police took their statements

Both the driver and passenger were reportedly crying as the police took their statements.

They initially denied being the driver at first, until one of the women confessed.

The witness added that people who appeared to be their family members were also spotted on the scene, scolding the two of them for supposedly being involved in another accident two days earlier.

Driver and passenger were observed to be bandaged around their hands and arms.

In total, five police cars and 20 police officers were seen at the site.

The incident stretched out for more than four hours, according to SMDN.

Arrested for taking a vehicle without the owner's consent

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that a 24-year-old woman was arrested for taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image screenshots from our Singapore Facebook

