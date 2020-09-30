Back

S'porean man, 24, gets 5 years jail & 5 strokes caning for selling 4.93g of weed

Not even 5g.

Belmont Lay | September 30, 2020, 01:01 AM

For selling 4.93g of cannabis to another man, a 24-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to five years’ jail and five strokes of the cane on Sep. 29.

Donovan Liew Wee Kiat was arrested in October 2019.

Liew said he had sold cannabis, also known as weed or marijuana, many times to Muhammad Yusoff Sallim, 36.

Liew sold a packet of the drugs to Yusoff at a car park near Block 3 Dover Crescent for S$380 in the wee hours of July 11, 2019.

Central Narcotics Bureau officers later arrested Yusoff.

He then admitted to buying the cannabis from someone called “Don”.

Liew was then arrested at 8:25am on Oct 7 about three months later.

Yusoff has since been admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

A university student

Liew was studying at the Singapore Institute of Management Global Education at the time of his arrest, but it is not known if continued his studies there.

He pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a Class A controlled drug.

He was only charged with the trafficking offence.

He was arrested for trafficking in and consuming a controlled drug, as well as possessing drug utensils.

Less than 5g of weed

The Health Sciences Authority analysis found that Liew had sold at least 4.93g of cannabis to Yusoff.

Liew, who was previously out on bail, began serving his sentence on Sep. 29.

He could have been jailed up to 20 years and given up to 15 strokes of the cane.

Judge imposed minimum punishment

Liew received the mandatory minimum punishment for the offence.

The judge imposed the sentence which the the prosecution had requested.

Top photo via Unsplash

