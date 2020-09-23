Back

Itacho Sushi has rice bowls with generous serving of salmon roe available from S$9.80++ till Sep. 24

Yum.

Fasiha Nazren | September 23, 2020, 06:56 PM

We may not be able to travel to Japan yet, but we can still enjoy some Japanese cuisine in Singapore.

Japanese eatery chain Itacho Sushi is offering some of its rice bowls at a 60 per cent discount until Sep. 24.

The Spicy Salmon & Roe Giant Mini Rice (S$9.80) is essentially a bowl of rice topped with a generous serving of ikura (salmon roe) and spicy salmon.

It originally costs S$24.50.

The Salmon & Roe Giant Mini Rice (S$11.50), on the other hand, is a bowl of rice topped with ikura and salmon sashimi.

This dish originally costs S$28.80.

All prices, however, are subjected to 10 per cent service charge and prevailing government tax.

Available at all outlets

This promotion is available at all Itacho Sushi outlets in Singapore:

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • ION Orchard

  • Plaza Singapura

  • The Star Vista

  • Bugis Junction

  • City Square Mall

  • Square 2

  • Bedok Mall

  • Tampines Mall

Top image from @jojoyumtum and @itachosushisg on Instagram.

