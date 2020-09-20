Indonesia halts exports from seafood producer after Covid-19 found on packaging

Indonesia has suspended exports from an Indonesian seafood company called PT Putri Indah into China after its frozen fish products tested positive for Covid-19, reported Reuters.

The virus was found on the outermost side of the package and not on the fish, Indonesia's fisheries ministry revealed in a statement on Sep. 19.

Seven-day suspension

The ministry said that investigations are ongoing and that the suspension only applies to PT Putri Indah.

The suspension began on Friday (Sep. 18) and will last for seven days.

According to Reuters, other producers will be able to continue export activities "as usual".

China's General Administration of Customs said that it would stop accepting import applications from PT Putri Indah for one week after the coronavirus was found on a batch of frozen hairtail fish from the company.

On Sep. 11, China customs said it would suspend imports from companies for one week if their frozen products tested positive for Covid-19 for the first or second time.

