More than 60 million Indians may have caught Covid-19

More than 60 million people in India could have contracted Covid-19, rather than just 6.1 million, which is the official figure reported.

10 times official figure

If 60 million in India are indeed infected, it is 10 times the official number reported and likely making India the most infected country in the world.

Citing a nationwide study measuring antibodies, India's lead pandemic agency said on Sep. 29 that the higher number could be the reality.

Official numbers might be inaccurate

Currently, India is the world's second most infected nation, with more than 6.1 million cases, just behind the United States.

But according to the latest serological survey, the official numbers might be too low.

A serological survey is a study testing blood for certain antibodies to estimate the proportion of a population that has fought off the virus.

India is home to 1.3 billion people and the testing shows tens of millions might have or had Covid-19.

Urban areas more transmissions

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Balram Bhargava said at a health ministry press conference: "The main conclusions from this sero-survey are that one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 by August."

And urban areas are where the virus spreads more.

Bhargava said evidence of virus exposure was more prevalent among people tested in urban slums (15.6 per cent) and non-slum urban areas (8.2 per cent), than in rural areas, where 4.4 per cent of those surveyed had antibodies.

The blood tests were collected from just over 29,000 people in 21 states or territories between mid-August and mid-September.

Sharp jump in infection

The new figures are a sharp jump from the first sero-survey results.

The data in May showed around 0.73 percent of adults in India -- about six million people -- were infected by then.

Other antibody studies conducted in the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have suggested more infections than the official numbers suggest.

Tests should be treated with caution

But scientists warn that antibody tests should be treated with caution.

Such tests also pick up exposure to other coronaviruses, not just the one that causes Covid-19.

So far, more than 1 million people worldwide have been killed by Covid-19 in 10 months.

India has gradually lifted a strict lockdown imposed in late March even as infections steadily climb, to revive its battered economy.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via