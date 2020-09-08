GrabFood rider told to 'hurry up', replies that he's soaking wet & won't rush on slippery roads

No one likes waiting very long for their food delivery, but sometimes customers may not realise that there are situations out of the delivery rider's control.

One GrabFood delivery rider shared his experience with an impatient customer, who was unhappy about his food being delayed for two hours, but who didn't realise what the rider was dealing with on his end.

Impatient customer repeatedly asked him to "hurry up"

On Sep. 5, a Facebook user shared his experience with an impatient customer.

He shared screenshots of his conversation with the customer in the Grab app, which started with the customer appealing for him to "hurry up please", as he was hungry.

After 26 minutes, the customer sent a series of three texts, once again repeating the request that the rider "hurry up", and complaining that the food — a "simple burger meal" — had been delayed for two hours already.

"I won't rush on these slippery roads"

In response, the user replied that he was "sorry" that the customer was unhappy with the service, and suggested that he give feedback to the vendor about their speed.

He added that it was raining and that he had been waiting for 30 minutes while "soaking wet" in the "freezing cold" shopping mall.

The user added that he would try to speed up, but that he "won't rush on these slippery roads".

"Our lives [are] worth more than your food"

In his post, the user asked customers to not speak to riders like the customer had spoken to him.

"Do you think we want to wait for so Long (sic) at a vendor for an order?", he asked.

He stated that if customers are unhappy with a service, they should lodge a complaint to customer service, rather than taking it out on the delivery riders:

"Our job is to deliver the food. We receive job we accept we wait we take and we deliver. So if it’s long or not it’s not the rider’s fault. It’s the vendor that you guys should be mad at and not us."

In addition, he added, customers should have the "common sense" not to ask delivery riders to rush on rainy days, "because our lives [are] worth more than your food".

In the comments on the post, he also added that he was actually planning to deliver to the impatient customer first, even though he was last in his delivery queue.

However, after getting the customer's messages, he took a detour and dropped off the orders according to the queue order.

You can read his full post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook user.